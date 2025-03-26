Logo
Knauf Permarock Outdoor 333 Kent Street Sydney
    PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor: For creative exterior cladding systems

    Knauf

    Fairview-Vitradual-Vic-Police-Hero
      Vitradual: BCA compliant cassette cladding in 3000 & 5000 grade aluminium

      Fairview

      Innova Montage
        Montage™

        Innova™

        Euroclad Zinc Hero
          VM Zinc cladding & roofing: Sleek, versatile, and Timeless Metal Facade Solutions

          Euroclad

          EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials
            EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials

            Keystone Linings

            James Hardie Oblique Cladding White
              Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding

              James Hardie Australia

              Euroclad Nailstrip Cladding Hero
                Nailstrip Cladding: Simple, fast, and elegant cladding solution

                Euroclad

                Elton Group Evenex Title Slide
                  Evenex: Unrivalled wood, concrete and metal look panels for joinery

                  Elton Group

                  Woodsolutions Environmental Product Declaration
                    Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)

                    WoodSolutions: Design and Build

                    Weathertex Architectural Panels Modern Residential Cladding
                      Architectural panels from Weathertex

                      Weathertex

                      Equitone Detailed Image Of Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
                        EQUITONE [natura]

                        Equitone

                        Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Balcony
                          New Castellation Cladding: Blend aesthetics with exceptional performance

                          Urban Direct Wholesale

                          Fielders FreeForm Topview
                            FreeForm™: Innovative, flexible, and highly versatile

                            Fielders

                            HVG Facades ALUCOBOND Porche
                              ALUCOBOND®: The world’s most recognised aluminium composite panel range. Ideal choice for residential and low-rise applications

                              HVG Facades

                              Bondor BondorPanel External
                                BondorPanel®

                                Bondor Metecno

                                Urban Direct Wholesale TechWood Shou Sugi Ban Hero
                                  Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs

                                  Urban Direct Wholesale

                                  Aodeli MAP The Social Quarter
                                    MAP: High Quality Mirror Aluminium Panel

                                    Aodeli

                                    Innova Duragrid
                                      Duragrid™: Made for expressed jointing and panels

                                      Innova™

                                      LYSAGHT Klip Lok White
                                        KLIP-LOK® concealed fixed roofing

                                        Lysaght

                                        Lysaght Custom Orb Exterior Building
                                          CUSTOM ORB® traditional corrugated cladding

                                          Lysaght

                                          Fairview-Stryum-Manuka-Oval-Stryum-Project-Hero
                                            Stryüm: A non-combustible, Australian-made, aluminium cladding system

                                            Fairview

                                            Brickfield Construction Weathergroove Residential Facade
                                              Natural from Weathertex

                                              Weathertex

                                              Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House-Hero
                                                NINELINE™ Box

                                                Stratco

                                                Cemintel Front View
                                                  Cemintel® Territory™ range

                                                  Cemintel®

                                                  Fairview-Vitracore-Australia-Tower-Hero
                                                    Vitracore G2: Non-combustible Engineered Aluminium Cladding System

                                                    Fairview

                                                    MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Commercial Exterior
                                                      MetecnoKasset®: The revolutionary new insulated facade system

                                                      Bondor Metecno

                                                      Urban Direct Wholesale NewTechWood BB Visualiser
                                                        NewTechWood composite decking; now in Blackbutt

                                                        Urban Direct Wholesale

                                                        Hero Curved Timber Click-on Battens
                                                          Curved timber click-on battens

                                                          Sculptform

                                                          UniCote Steel UniCote Select Pool Hero
                                                            UniCote Select

                                                            UniCote Steel

                                                            Weathertex Selflok Colonial Smooth
                                                              Weathertex Selflok Weatherboards range

                                                              Weathertex

                                                              PGH Pro Fit Modera Ledgestone Details
                                                                PGH Stones

                                                                PGH Bricks & Pavers™

                                                                James Hardie Matrix Cladding Building Exterior
                                                                  Matrix™ cladding

                                                                  James Hardie Australia

                                                                  Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Hero
                                                                    Luvia Wood: Baltic Weatherboard cladding proven over generations

                                                                    Wright Forest Products

                                                                    Euroclad Interlocking Panel Cladding Hero
                                                                      Interlocking Panel Cladding: Sleek, modern, and customisable facade system

                                                                      Euroclad

                                                                      Bondor MetecnoInspire
                                                                        MetecnoInspire®: Pre-insulated architectural facade system Bondor

                                                                        Bondor Metecno

                                                                        Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Title Slide
                                                                          Eveneer Prefinished: Pre-polished timber veneer panel

                                                                          Elton Group

                                                                          Suppliers

                                                                          DECO Australia

                                                                          Euroclad

                                                                          Kingspan Insulated Panels

                                                                          Urban Direct Wholesale

                                                                          Alumate

                                                                          Aluminium Facade Systems

                                                                          Aodeli

                                                                          Big River Group

                                                                          BlueScope

                                                                          Bondor Metecno

                                                                          Cemintel®

                                                                          Cosentino

                                                                          Crafted Hardwoods

                                                                          Elton Group

                                                                          Equitone

                                                                          Fairview

                                                                          Fielders

                                                                          ForestOne

                                                                          Futurewood

                                                                          Haus Collective

                                                                          Hebel

                                                                          HVG Facades

                                                                          Innova™

                                                                          Innowood

                                                                          INSPIRE

                                                                          James Hardie Australia

                                                                          Keystone Linings

                                                                          Knauf

                                                                          Lysaght

                                                                          Network Architectural

                                                                          PGH Bricks & Pavers™

                                                                          Porta

                                                                          Robertson Facade Systems

                                                                          Robertson's Building Products

                                                                          Ronstan Tensile Architecture

                                                                          Sculptform

                                                                          Stratco

                                                                          SUPAWOOD Architectural Lining Systems

                                                                          UniCote Steel

                                                                          Weathertex

                                                                          WoodSolutions: Design and Build

                                                                          Wright Forest Products

