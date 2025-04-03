Timelessly Elegant and Enduring Material That’s Australian Made®

Providing fire resistant external cladding that is versatile and non-combustible, ZINTL® offers timelessly elegant and enduring material.

ZINTL® meets stringent safety and performance standards: certified to C2D10 (6) (e) and tested to AS1530.1, satisfying both F3P1 Performance Requirements and F3V1 Verification Method as per AS4284 assessments.

Our ZINTL® range of interlocking panel profiles offer a fully compliant, safe, cost effective and aesthetically pleasing solution.

The ZINTL® range is proudly Australian Made and Owned®, giving you extra piece of mind when choosing your next facade design.

With quick and cost-effective installation, ZINTL® conveniently requires little ongoing maintenance and is fully customisable to suit each and every project.

Especially suited for residential, commercial, education, sporting and health care projects, our range of ZINTL® products, comes in a range of interlocking weatherboard profiles powder coated in a choice of solid or wood grain finishes.

High Quality Interlocking Aluminium Weatherboard that’s easy to install

The ZINTL® aluminium cladding system is designed to be corrosion resistant cladding material whereby the interlocking profile will not oxidise over time, making it an ideal choice for all locations and harsh environments.

With a mix of natural, bold, and subtle hues, ZINTL® is perfect for any budget or environment. Its modern design and durability make it particularly well suited for coastal properties and high traffic areas.

ZINTL® aluminium cladding is offered in a wide range of Interpon and Dulux powder coated finishes.

Our premium wood grain range that lasts

ezy HD2 wood effect coating provides maximum definition and maximum durability using the advanced powder-on-powder coating system. This system is unique to the Australian market and produces a finish with a realistic look and feel, as well as a superior exterior performance.

ezy HD2 finishing was created from technology developed and patented in Italy for the decoration and protection of architectural aluminium with a natural wood effect. ezy HD2 is the first system to obtain a realistic wood effect coating using a powder-on-powder process that ensures high definition and a highly durable finish for your product.

ezy HD2 was designed to meet the needs of surfaces that are particularly exposed to UV rays and extreme weather conditions.

High Definition - a highly defined grain pattern and a texture

Highly Durable - excellent resistance to UV radiation and extreme weather

15-year Colour and 25-year Film Warranty

Versatile ZINTL® Battens Architectural Facade System

With a wide range of Wood Grain and Powder Coating finishes and varying size options available, ZINTL® Battens allow you, as the designer, to realise your creative vision.

Previously, such freedom resulted in inconsistency due to the nature of custom manufacturing. With ZINTL® Battens standard sizes and modularity, we can now supply you with an accurate and consistent architectural batten system.

100% recyclable and an excellent choice in terms of sustainability, ZINTL® Batten uses a simple ‘snap in’ locking system to aid in quick and easy installation. Simply mount the batten inner then firmly snap on the batten outer until a ‘click’ is heard.

ZINTL® features:

Our range of ZINTL® cladding is easy to maintain, durable and sustainable. This includes: