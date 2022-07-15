Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
WoodSolutions: Design and Build
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Woodsolutions Environmental Product Declaration
Woodsolutions Environmental Product Declaration
||

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2022

EPDs are a standardised and verified way of quantifying the environmental impacts of a product. A material’s EPD provides metrics which measure the environmental impact of a product’s production (cradle to gate) and sometimes beyond.

Overview
Description

EPDs are a standardised and verified way of quantifying the environmental impacts of a product. A material’s EPD provides metrics which measure the environmental impact of a product’s production (cradle to gate) and sometimes beyond.

While EPDs are typically supplier specific, WoodSolutions hosts a library of free, generic timber EPDs produced in partnership with Australia’s timber industry.

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap