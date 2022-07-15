Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)
Last Updated on 15 Jul 2022
Overview
EPDs are a standardised and verified way of quantifying the environmental impacts of a product. A material’s EPD provides metrics which measure the environmental impact of a product’s production (cradle to gate) and sometimes beyond.
While EPDs are typically supplier specific, WoodSolutions hosts a library of free, generic timber EPDs produced in partnership with Australia’s timber industry.