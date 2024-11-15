Aluminium Facade Systems

News
Online CPD event on cladding and NCC compliance – November 12th
Join us to deepen your understanding of fire performance, cladding systems, and essential testing procedures to ensure s...
ProClad SOLID panels featured in Royal Exchange Building recladding
ProClad SOLID non-combustible aluminium cladding panels were selected for the recladding of the iconic Royal Exchange Bu...
Sydney apartment recladding with ProClad SOLID aluminium panels
ProClad SOLID aluminium cladding panels were installed at a residential apartment building in Sydney as part of a reclad...
Recladding at UniLodge buildings features ProClad SOLID in a colourful palette
ProClad SOLID aluminium panels in multiple colours were specified for a recladding project at three student accommodatio...
Recladding project at Sydney school features ProClad SOLID prefabricated cassettes
Domremy Catholic College in Five Dock, NSW provides a modern and dynamic learning environment for students and staff, pr...
ProClad SOLID cladding on Croydon Park commercial building
ProClad SOLID aluminium panels were selected for the cladding of the new Capital Light Commercials building in Croydon P...
Aluminium framing solutions offer design versatility at Hamilton office space
Alspec’s commercial aluminium framing solutions were selected for the exterior of a new office building situated in a bu...
ProClad SOLID aluminium panels installed in cladding project at Kiama apartments
Kiama Residential features ProClad SOLID 3mm aluminium panels in Silver Ice Metallic.
ProClad aluminium panels add the finishing touch to 60 Pitt Street building
ProClad prefinished aluminium panels were installed on the building located at 60 Pitt Street in Sydney.