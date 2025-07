Contour® board

The Contour® board offers a traditional weatherboard look with a defined shadowline and narrow profile. Designed for durability and low maintenance, it resists rot, complies with BAL40 standards, and comes primed for easy painting and efficient installation.

Narrow Profile with Enhanced Shadowline

Narrow Profile with Enhanced Shadowline Primed for Painting

Primed for Painting Durable and BAL40 Compliant