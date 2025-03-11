Logo
|

Vetérro®: High-density prefinished fibre cement

Vetérro® by HVG Facades is the latest high-density fibre cement product. Vetérro® speaks to the beautiful way concrete panels develop a warm, unique character over time. Elevate your project with Vetérro® and experience the enduring beauty of high-density fibre cement. 

  • Product checkThrough-coloured panels
  • Product checkFire-safe and non-combustible
  • Product checkVersatile integration with various materials
Overview
Description

Introducing Vetérro® 

Where excellence meets imagination - Elevate your space today.

Vetérro® by HVG Facades is the latest high-density fibre cement product. Vetérro® speaks to the beautiful way concrete panels develop a warm, unique character over time. Elevate your project with Vetérro® and experience the enduring beauty of high-density fibre cement.

Redefining the landscape of architectural cladding with its unique blend of aesthetics, durability, and sustainability.

Vetérro® stands out with its striking beauty, providing an alluring and durable construction material that surpasses traditional painted cement finishes. Ideal for various exterior façade designs, Vetérro® through-coloured panels combine aesthetics and resilience to elevate the visual appeal of any structure. Designers appreciate that the through-coloured panels of Vetérro® guarantee a consistently coloured core, facilitating seamless integration and enabling precise edging and cut-outs for creating distinctive façade designs.

Vetérro® versatility as a material continues with its ability to be effortlessly incorporated with timber, masonry, and aluminium, ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Crafted in Europe, Vetérro® High-Density Fibre Cement panels have a rich backstory of European excellence and designer detail.

Vetérro® stands as a premium façade solution, ensuring peace of mind as it is deemed non-combustible, and it includes fire-safe compliance. It adheres to stringent safety standards while achieving a distinctive and contemporary design. Backed by European-supplied EPD, Vetérro® boasts sustainable and eco-friendly attributes, requiring minimal maintenance and providing exceptional durability and scratch resistance. High-impact resistance, noise reduction, and thermal properties are further complemented by a 10-year warranty.

Whether you need facade products for new projects or recladding applications, Vetérro® is the ideal choice for internal and external fibre cement wall cladding. Suitable for aged care, healthcare, government, education, commercial, and residential projects, its versatility knows no bounds.

 

