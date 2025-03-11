Vetérro®: High-density prefinished fibre cement
Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025
Vetérro® by HVG Facades is the latest high-density fibre cement product. Vetérro® speaks to the beautiful way concrete panels develop a warm, unique character over time. Elevate your project with Vetérro® and experience the enduring beauty of high-density fibre cement.
- Through-coloured panels
- Fire-safe and non-combustible
- Versatile integration with various materials
Overview
Introducing Vetérro®
Where excellence meets imagination - Elevate your space today.
Vetérro® by HVG Facades is the latest high-density fibre cement product. Vetérro® speaks to the beautiful way concrete panels develop a warm, unique character over time. Elevate your project with Vetérro® and experience the enduring beauty of high-density fibre cement.
Redefining the landscape of architectural cladding with its unique blend of aesthetics, durability, and sustainability.
Vetérro® stands out with its striking beauty, providing an alluring and durable construction material that surpasses traditional painted cement finishes. Ideal for various exterior façade designs, Vetérro® through-coloured panels combine aesthetics and resilience to elevate the visual appeal of any structure. Designers appreciate that the through-coloured panels of Vetérro® guarantee a consistently coloured core, facilitating seamless integration and enabling precise edging and cut-outs for creating distinctive façade designs.
Vetérro® versatility as a material continues with its ability to be effortlessly incorporated with timber, masonry, and aluminium, ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Crafted in Europe, Vetérro® High-Density Fibre Cement panels have a rich backstory of European excellence and designer detail.
Vetérro® stands as a premium façade solution, ensuring peace of mind as it is deemed non-combustible, and it includes fire-safe compliance. It adheres to stringent safety standards while achieving a distinctive and contemporary design. Backed by European-supplied EPD, Vetérro® boasts sustainable and eco-friendly attributes, requiring minimal maintenance and providing exceptional durability and scratch resistance. High-impact resistance, noise reduction, and thermal properties are further complemented by a 10-year warranty.
Whether you need facade products for new projects or recladding applications, Vetérro® is the ideal choice for internal and external fibre cement wall cladding. Suitable for aged care, healthcare, government, education, commercial, and residential projects, its versatility knows no bounds.
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street1300 881 712
Queensland Office 128 Mica Street07 3718 2360
South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue08 8113 6000
Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive03 9394 3130
Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge08 9494 0100