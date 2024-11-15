No, they all vary according to the type, quality and quantity of the raw materials used as well as the profile of the extrusion, quality of tooling and the skill/knowledge/IP of the manufacturer. Futurewood uses high grades of post-industrial recycled polyolefin (plastic) as well as virgin polymers, hardwood wood flour, rice husks, pigments, UV inhibitors and fungicides. In the harsh Australian environment, solid composite timber decking is preferred to hollow composite timber decking due to the differences in surface area/moisture absorption and profile strength/design. Finish look and the weathering (colour change) of composite timber decking should all be considered before deciding which brand of composite timber you choose. Fixing of decking boards is also an important consideration as not all concealed fixing is the same; some types of concealed fixing are expensive and cumbersome and require glue to be used under each board. Futurewood Deck Clips are very easy to use, reduce installation time (saving labour costs) and are very economically priced. There are 4 types of clips in the range that cover most installations and provide a complete deck board fixing system.