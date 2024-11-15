News
Handmade Petersen bricks deliver contemporary facade to Malvern residences
The building’s classic, symmetrical façade with its clean lines and sophisticated, yet minimal palette of brick, render ...
Petersen bricks help balance heritage facade with new contemporary addition at Fitzroy North home
Cream coloured Petersen D72 bricks are used on the facade of the new addition, beautifully complementing the heritage fa...
Handmade Petersen Kolumba bricks and Blackbutt dominate materials palette at Woollahra home
As you stand in the courtyard, the combination of materials and the simplicity of each elevation is breathtaking: The re...
Tactile palette with rustic clay bricks adds earthy vibe to Ballarat and District Trotting Club
Antico Casale brick tiles in Cotto from Robertson’s Building Products were used on the function room floor, flowing out ...
Aluminium brick tiles in internal laneways reference red brick podium at new ICON Richmond HQ
Creating a flexible space housing five different entities, which effortlessly expands and contracts to suit current proj...
Ash Grey brick tiles add charm and warmth at Mornington Peninsula holiday home
Ash Grey brick tiles and timber were the foundational materials, driving the decisions on the remaining elements.
Armadale multi-residential project achieves enduring presence with handcrafted Krause bricks
Brickwork is the hero, used across the three-storey façade and fence, selected for its durability and fantastic thermal ...
Handmade bricks add stunning textural contrast to metal and glass in contemporary Caulfield home
When Avi Milder designed this home in Caulfield for a family of five, including three adult children, he had one major g...
Natural palette with Ash Grey brick tiles provides the perfect backdrop in Fitzroy North home
Ash Grey brick tiles are a robust, tactile floor solution, both inside and out, pairing well with the natural palette of...
