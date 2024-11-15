Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Small Sustainable Practise
News
How Knauf’s EPDs for plasterboard products can support your project’s sustainability outcomes
Knauf’s Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) provide verified data on the environmental impact of plasterboard prod...
Knauf acoustical ceiling systems selected for Perth's Wesley College refurbishment
To maximise natural lighting and air circulation, Wesley College’s facility management team was looking for a clean, bri...
Knauf systems help deliver architect’s vision for Melbourne commercial building
Knauf Soundstop® acoustic wallboard was used to achieve the curves – mostly without the need to cut it into strips to de...
Knauf systems specified for Auckland office ceilings meet seismic and acoustic goals
To provide the seismic strength and acoustic performance required for the office ceilings, Mansons TCLM Limited specifie...
Knauf meets design and delivery challenges in $355M Westfield Chermside redevelopment
Scentre Group engaged North Australian Contracting (NAC) to construct the ceilings and partitions in the redevelopment. ...
How Sunland Group ensures time and cost savings in their builds with Knauf’s Partiwall
About 9 years ago, Sunland started looking for a company that could provide fire rated party walls that could fulfil the...
Knauf ensures consistency and code compliance in major Gold Coast urban renewal project
Grocon employed three different plastering contractors during the three stages of construction – all using Knauf wall an...
Knauf’s SHEETROCK Tuff-Hide Primer-Surfacer achieves Level 5 finish at Melbourne high rise apartments
The Level 5 finish was specified for the penthouse apartments to achieve the highest level of finish possible on new pla...
Knauf helps Ryman Healthcare achieve compliance at their retirement living facilities
Knauf plasterboard has been installed throughout all Ryman Healthcare facilities over the last six years.
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Knauf Stratopanel: A step forward in sustainable design
Stratopanel by Knauf is an acoustic plasterboard featuring Cleaneo® technology, designed to purify indoor air while redu...
Navigating the green path: Knauf's commitment to sustainable certifications
Sustainability is central to modern architecture and design. Knauf Gypsum, a leader in building materials, demonstrates ...
Paving the way for a circular economy: Knauf Gypsum down cycles 12,000 tonnes of plasterboard waste
Australia's construction sector is transitioning from linear to circular practices, driven by resource scarcity and wast...
Modest numbers, maximal impact
The Sustainability Awards' Small Sustainable Practice category recognises modest architecture and design firms with a mi...
Small in size, large in legacy: Small Sustainable Practice
Forget the sprawling architecture giants – the future of sustainable design might be found in a team of 10 or less. This...
Sustainability trends in small sustainable practice
When it comes to sustainable architecture, it’s easy to be wowed by the big end of town. Large firms with large-scale pr...
Knauf zeroes in on net zero
The construction industry has long been known for its consumption of raw materials and natural resources. And fair enoug...
Going full circle with Knauf
The age of the circular economy is here, and that means when it comes to the product lifecycle, things are no longer lin...
A new dawn: Q&A with Knauf’s Sustainability Manager, Ben Francis
A plasterer by trade and environmental scientist by training, Knauf Gypsum’s new Sustainability Manager for Australia is...