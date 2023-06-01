Logo
Supplier Image
Haus Collective
Haus Collective Natural Inaminka Stone Wall
Haus Collective Natural Stone Wall Cladding
Haus Collective Natural Stone Wall Cladding Bar
Haus Collective Natural Stone Wall Cladding Rocky Wall
Haus Collective Natural Stone Wall Cladding Sabdia Judge Street Front Shot
|

Natural stone cladding

Last Updated on 01 Jun 2023

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any residential or commercial project. Haus Collective's range of stone wall cladding will make your project pop with mother nature's finest offering. A product perfect to integrate within the garden space, an exterior wall or incorporate it around a fireplace or internal feature wall.

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any residential or commercial project. Haus Collective's range of stone wall cladding will make your project pop with mother nature's finest offering.

Whether your project is more down the line of traditional architecture or a bold design statement there is a natural stone cladding in our range that will compliment, accentuate and bring depth and interest to both indoor and outdoor spaces. A product perfect to integrate within the garden space, an exterior wall or incorporate it around a fireplace or internal feature wall.

Typically between 25mm to 40mm thick with pre-made corners to give the appearance of a solid stone wall without the exorbitant product price and labour to install it. Our stone cladding give you versatility to add it to any part of your design

From brooding blacks and greys to light and airy linen and whites and coupled with the multiple designs in shapes, texture and feel opens up a world of possibilities and individuality within your project.

Hamilton, QLD

Haus Collective 37 Curtin Ave West

1800290990
