Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sculptform
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Curved timber bulkhead
Hero Curved Timber Click-on Battens
Sculptform Curved Timber Click-on Battens
Sculptform Curved Timber Column
Sculptform Studio Curved Timber Click-on Battens
Curved timber bulkhead
Hero Curved Timber Click-on Battens
Sculptform Curved Timber Click-on Battens
Sculptform Curved Timber Column
Sculptform Studio Curved Timber Click-on Battens

Curved timber click-on battens

Last Updated on 22 Aug 2023

See your curved timber design dreams come true! Sculptform creates stunning curved timber Click-on Battens for walls and ceilings that are guaranteed to make an impact. Statement curved features are able to be achieved with Click-on Battens. They're often used to meld together walls and ceilings or as parametric features within architectural designs.

Overview
Description

See your curved timber design dreams come true! Sculptform creates stunning curved timber Click-on Battens for walls and ceilings that are guaranteed to make an impact.

Statement curved features are able to be achieved with Click-on Battens. They're often used to meld together walls and ceilings or as parametric features within architectural designs.

Curved timber walls and ceilings deliveri a naturally beautiful, organic flowing form. To make them simple for you to achieve, Sculptform has their timber Click-on Batten system to make light work of your design intents.

For more information and project inspiration for curved timber Click-on Battens, click the 'Visit Product' button below to explore Sculptforms website

Contact
Display AddressGolden Square, VIC

9 Gray Street

+61 3 5446 0100
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Ground Floor, 50 Queen St

+61 3 5446 0100
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap