Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Lysaght
Lysaght
Premium

RoofingExternal Wall MaterialsStructuralHVACLandscaping & OutdoorInsulation
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Vent-A-Roof® wins at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards
Vent-A-Roof® wins at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards

Vent-A-Roof®, a cutting-edge roofing ventilation system supplied by Lysaght, has been recognised at the 2024 Australian ...

Hurry! Lysaght Inspirations Design Awards entries closing soon!
Hurry! Lysaght Inspirations Design Awards entries closing soon!

The Lysaght Inspirations Design Awards (LIDA) celebrate outstanding Australian architectural work that incorporates LYSA...

Lysaght Project Snapshot: Maitland Hospital
Project snapshot: Maitland Hospital

There’s a growing trend in the design and construction of public buildings to specify steel cladding for the considerabl...

Lysaght Back To Nature Biophilic Designs
Back to nature: Making sense of biophilic design

You may not be familiar with the term but, chances are, you’re already well versed in the benefits of biophilic design. ...

Lysaght Maintaining And Cleaning Cladding
Maintaining and cleaning Lysaght® cladding

One of the many great benefits of LYSAGHT® steel building products is that they’re virtually maintenance-free, ensuring ...

Lysaght Charity House Build
Charity House build: A roofing installer’s generous contribution

When Build Up Tassie’s Charity House project started, it ignited a spark in many, including Lyndsay Pyke from Central Ro...

Lysaght Project Snapshot Springfield Central Station Parn 'N' Ride
Project snapshot: Springfield Central Station Parn 'N' Ride

Primarily used to support roof sheeting in commercial and industrial buildings, a recently completed project in the Quee...

Lysaght Nadine Ryans
Home designer Nadine Ryan explains 'Why Lysaght?'

COLORBOND® steel shaped by Lysaght is a great choice for building projects due to its cost efficient, lightweight, and l...

PERMALITE WAVELINE cladding a perfect fit for wave-inspired coastal home
PERMALITE WAVELINE cladding a perfect fit for wave-inspired coastal home

Building materials are chosen not only for their performance in the most demanding environments, but also for their abil...

Showing 9 of 48 news
Resources
Videos
LYSAGHT PERMALITE®: Rockpool Apartments, Mona Vale

LYSAGHT SUPABRIDGE®

Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap