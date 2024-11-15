News
Vent-A-Roof® wins at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards
Vent-A-Roof®, a cutting-edge roofing ventilation system supplied by Lysaght, has been recognised at the 2024 Australian ...
Hurry! Lysaght Inspirations Design Awards entries closing soon!
The Lysaght Inspirations Design Awards (LIDA) celebrate outstanding Australian architectural work that incorporates LYSA...
Project snapshot: Maitland Hospital
There’s a growing trend in the design and construction of public buildings to specify steel cladding for the considerabl...
Back to nature: Making sense of biophilic design
You may not be familiar with the term but, chances are, you’re already well versed in the benefits of biophilic design. ...
Maintaining and cleaning Lysaght® cladding
One of the many great benefits of LYSAGHT® steel building products is that they’re virtually maintenance-free, ensuring ...
Charity House build: A roofing installer’s generous contribution
When Build Up Tassie’s Charity House project started, it ignited a spark in many, including Lyndsay Pyke from Central Ro...
Project snapshot: Springfield Central Station Parn 'N' Ride
Primarily used to support roof sheeting in commercial and industrial buildings, a recently completed project in the Quee...
Home designer Nadine Ryan explains 'Why Lysaght?'
COLORBOND® steel shaped by Lysaght is a great choice for building projects due to its cost efficient, lightweight, and l...
PERMALITE WAVELINE cladding a perfect fit for wave-inspired coastal home
Building materials are chosen not only for their performance in the most demanding environments, but also for their abil...