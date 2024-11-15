Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Dekton surfaces help transform Townshend residence into an architectural masterpiece
Located in Subiaco, Australia, the Townshend residence is a luxury project characterised by the perfect integration of i...
Ventilated facade with Dekton surface turns Hilton hotel into a modern architectural icon
The new DoubleTree by Hilton in Hobart, Tasmania is an example of how a facade can do much more than ‘dress up’ a buildi...
Dekton surfaces help connect indoor and outdoor spaces at luxury Subiaco residence
Cosentino was a key partner in this project thanks to its Dekton Entzo and Kelya surfaces, renowned for their durability...
Gaggenau releases Essential Induction cooktop integrated into Cosentino’s Dekton worktop
The Essential Induction is innovation in its purest form – a cooktop and worktop combined into one resulting in an archi...
Dekton benchtops combine timeless elegance with durability at Yarra Valley farmhouse
Keeping with the farmhouse’s commitment to durability and timeless elegance, the design team selected Dekton Domoos for ...
Dekton surface selected for ventilated facade on renovated Eagle Street office
One One One Eagle Street is one of the iconic and recognisable elements that define the city of Brisbane. Today we explo...
Cosentino opens new design hub in Melbourne
Cosentino, global leader in the stone industry and pioneer in innovative and sustainable surfaces for architecture and d...
Cosentino at Décor and Design – Green Design Hub 2023
From samples of clever recycled materials to beautiful sustainable products and furniture, visitors were able to touch a...
Architect-designed, Italian architecture-inspired stone collection launched
Designed by renowned designer and architect Daniel Germani, and inspired by Italian architecture with an eye on the futu...
Sustainability trends in green building materials and products
Imagine buildings that heal themselves like the human body, roofs that patiently harvest the sun's energy, and walls mad...
Going green with sustainable building materials
The construction industry faces a critical challenge: achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As a significant contributor...
Q&A with Itay Shimony, Cosentino’s Vice President for the Oceania region
Cosentino, one of the world's leading stone manufacturers, is redefining the industry with its unwavering commitment to ...
Never take the easy route: Cosentino’s stance on safety, sustainability and future of design
Cosentino isn't just one of the world’s biggest stone manufacturers – it's a company where family values and sustainabil...
From carbon to carbon neutrality: Dekton® by Cosentino leads the way in sustainable design
Think of Cosentino, and images of Dekton's alluring beauty immediately spring to mind. A masterpiece of sustainable desi...
HybriQ+ Technology and Silestone® Loft: More natural, more sustainable, more design possibilities
Cosentino is committed to sustainability and has boosted its green credentials even further with the development of the ...
Six Degrees of Sustainability with Cosentino
Sustainability is, at its core, a selfless endeavour. It’s a statement that the wasteful ways of the past will no longer...
Coming to the fore early in the piece
As far as differing architectural periods are concerned, the one we currently find ourselves in, is one of excitement an...
The award for the up and coming
Every architect starts somewhere. It might be a small-time gig, cutting their teeth in a practice and climbing the ladde...