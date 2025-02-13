UniCote Steel
Inspired by the versatility and strength of steel, UniCote® has refined a four-tiered product suite that delivers innovative performance-based solutions for all locations, striking patterns and colours, personalised service and a genuine choice in colour steel and aluminium.
- UniCote® Select \ Endurance in colour steel
- UniCote® Coastal | For that extra protection
- UniCote® Extreme | For demanding environments
- UniCote® LUX
Overview
Solutions:
UniCote® Select \ Endurance in colour steel
- AZ150 Aluminium / Zinc Alloy
- Warranty up to 30 years
- Suitable for projects 1000m+ from marine influence
- Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours
UniCote® Coastal | For that extra protection
- AM210 Zinc/ Aluminium/ Magnesium Alloy
- A steel that heals its own cuts
- Warranty up to 30 years
- Suitable for projects 0-400m+ from marine influence
- Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours
UniCote® Extreme | For demanding environments
- 5005 Marine Grade Aluminium
- Warranty up to 30 years
- Suitable for projects 0m+ from marine influence
- Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours
UniCote® LUX
- AM150 Zinc/ Aluminium/ Magnesium allow
- PVDF paint system – long lasting colour retention
- Warranty up to 30 years
- Suitable for projects 400m+ from marine influence
- Available in 12 unique patterned and textured finishes
Applications:
- Roofing
- Walls and cladding
- Garage doors
- Sheds
- Insulated Panels
View the full colour library here: https://unicote.com.au/colour-library/