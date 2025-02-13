Logo
Inspire UniCote Steel QLD Country Bank Stadium
Inspire UniCote LUX Corten Red NBAC
Inspire UniCote LUX Mansfield House
Inspire UniCote LUX Mt Buller Apartments
UniCote Steel

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

Inspired by the versatility and strength of steel, UniCote® has refined a four-tiered product suite that delivers innovative performance-based solutions for all locations, striking patterns and colours, personalised service and a genuine choice in colour steel and aluminium.

  • Product checkUniCote® Select \ Endurance in colour steel
  • Product checkUniCote® Coastal | For that extra protection
  • Product checkUniCote® Extreme | For demanding environments
  • Product checkUniCote® LUX
Overview
Description

Inspired by the versatility and strength of steel, UniCote® has refined a four-tiered product suite that delivers innovative performance-based solutions for all locations, striking patterns and colours, personalised service and a genuine choice in colour steel and aluminium.

 

Solutions:

UniCote® Select \ Endurance in colour steel

  • AZ150 Aluminium / Zinc Alloy
  • Warranty up to 30 years
  • Suitable for projects 1000m+ from marine influence
  • Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours

UniCote® Coastal | For that extra protection

  • AM210 Zinc/ Aluminium/ Magnesium Alloy
  • A steel that heals its own cuts
  • Warranty up to 30 years
  • Suitable for projects 0-400m+ from marine influence
  • Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours

UniCote® Extreme | For demanding environments

  • 5005 Marine Grade Aluminium
  • Warranty up to 30 years
  • Suitable for projects 0m+ from marine influence
  • Available in 23 Essential colours and 39 Tasman colours

UniCote® LUX

  • AM150 Zinc/ Aluminium/ Magnesium allow
  • PVDF paint system – long lasting colour retention
  • Warranty up to 30 years
  • Suitable for projects 400m+ from marine influence
  • Available in 12 unique patterned and textured finishes

 

Applications:

  • Roofing
  • Walls and cladding
  • Garage doors
  • Sheds
  • Insulated Panels

 

View the full colour library here: https://unicote.com.au/colour-library/

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Inspire UniCote Building Professionals Brochure

7.90 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Main Office Suite 2.2 B 25 Cooper Street

+61 2 9358 6100
Logo
