ExoTec Facade™ Panel and System
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2019
The ExoTec™ Façade Panel and System is a fully sealed, compressed facade panel installed with a proprietary fixing system. It features a 10mm express joint and is either site-painted or pre-finished by third party companies as VitraPanel and Bischopps Panel façade panels.
Overview
ExoTec cladding is CodeMark certified and the most popular fibre cement facade system for non-residential and high-rise multi-residential projects. The ExoTec cladding system is suitable for external facades, fascia or soffits on buildings which require a durable, low-maintenance and impact-resistant system with an express-joint look. It's suitable for full wrap or mixed material designs.
Downloads
Contact
10 Colquhoun Street13 11 03
1-35 Cobalt Street13 11 03
25 Sharp Court13 11 03
4-14 Waverley Rd13 11 03
Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road13 11 03
5 Harrison Road13 11 03