The ExoTec™ Façade Panel and System is a fully sealed, compressed facade panel installed with a proprietary fixing system. It features a 10mm express joint and is either site-painted or pre-finished by third party companies as VitraPanel and Bischopps Panel façade panels.

ExoTec cladding is CodeMark certified and the most popular fibre cement facade system for non-residential and high-rise multi-residential projects. The ExoTec cladding system is suitable for external facades, fascia or soffits on buildings which require a durable, low-maintenance and impact-resistant system with an express-joint look. It's suitable for full wrap or mixed material designs.