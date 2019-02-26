Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
JamesHardie corporate logo
James Hardie Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
James Hardie ExoTec Angled Express Joint Cladding Gateway Plaza Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke
James Hardie ExoTec Cladding Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke Education
James Hardie ExoTec Cladding Bisschops Panel Oldfield Knott Architects Vincent Fire Station
JamesJames Hardie ExoTec Cladding Facade Soffit Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke Education Education-Hardie-ExoTec-Cladding-Facade-Soffit-Architect-ClarkeHopkinsClarke-Education-Education
James Hardie ExoTec Express Joint Cladding Architect Allen Jack Cottier Macquarie Park Village
James Hardie ExoTec Facade Building Cladding and Sculpture Architect Brown Falconer
James Hardie ExoTec Facade Building Cladding and Sculpture Architect Brown Falconer Central Adelaide Apartments
James Hardie-ExoTec Facade System Architect Allen Jack Cottier Macquarie Park Village
James-Hardie ExoTec Facade System Cladding Panel Tectura Architects CICG
James Hardie ExoTec Facade System Gateway Plaza Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke
James Hardie ExoTec Facade System Retail Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke
James Hardie ExoTec Angled Express Joint Cladding Gateway Plaza Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke
James Hardie ExoTec Cladding Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke Education
James Hardie ExoTec Cladding Bisschops Panel Oldfield Knott Architects Vincent Fire Station
JamesJames Hardie ExoTec Cladding Facade Soffit Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke Education Education-Hardie-ExoTec-Cladding-Facade-Soffit-Architect-ClarkeHopkinsClarke-Education-Education
James Hardie ExoTec Express Joint Cladding Architect Allen Jack Cottier Macquarie Park Village
James Hardie ExoTec Facade Building Cladding and Sculpture Architect Brown Falconer
James Hardie ExoTec Facade Building Cladding and Sculpture Architect Brown Falconer Central Adelaide Apartments
James Hardie-ExoTec Facade System Architect Allen Jack Cottier Macquarie Park Village
James-Hardie ExoTec Facade System Cladding Panel Tectura Architects CICG
James Hardie ExoTec Facade System Gateway Plaza Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke
James Hardie ExoTec Facade System Retail Architect ClarkeHopkinsClarke

ExoTec Facade™ Panel and System

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2019

The ExoTec™ Façade Panel and System is a fully sealed, compressed facade panel installed with a proprietary fixing system. It features a 10mm express joint and is either site-painted or pre-finished by third party companies as VitraPanel and Bischopps Panel façade panels.

Overview
Description

The ExoTec™ Façade Panel and System is a fully sealed, compressed facade panel installed with a proprietary fixing system. It features a 10mm express joint and is either site-painted or pre-finished by third party companies as VitraPanel and Bischopps Panel façade panels.

ExoTec cladding is CodeMark certified and the most popular fibre cement facade system for non-residential and high-rise multi-residential projects. The ExoTec cladding system is suitable for external facades, fascia or soffits on buildings which require a durable, low-maintenance and impact-resistant system with an express-joint look. It's suitable for full wrap or mixed material designs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Best Practice Guide

2.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap