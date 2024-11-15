Frequently Asked Questions
The durability of Weathertex products with 1000kg/m3 product density and a massive 32mpa bending strength makes it ideal for high traffic/high impact applications. Weathertex is Warranted against rotting, cracking or splitting for up to 25 years.
The extent and nature of maintenance will depend on product type (Natural or primed) and the geographical location and UV exposure of the intallation. Further information can be found in Weathertex Installation Manual Section 1.7.
Weathertex have a range of third party Specification sheets that detail the best practices and products to use when painting or staining the Weathertex primed or Natural ranges. Our ‘Natural Styles’ guide explains the different methods that can be used to achieve a wide range of unique looks using our Natural (unprimed) boards. We recommend everyone read this before using our Natural range. You can also order FREE online samples to test any products, colours or styles first.
Weathertex is the preferred cladding manufacturer by many builders, architects and designers all over the world, with history dating back to 1939. 100% Australian owned, Weathertex offers a wide range of high quality timber cladding, made using only PEFC certified state forest or privately sourced hardwoods. The logs are chipped, pulped and pressed with 3% natural wax to make Australian eco-friendly, timber products that are completely natural with no chemical additives. Weathertex's 'better than zero carbon footprint' means that more carbon is stored in the timber used to make Weathertex than is produced during its manufacture. Weathertex is unmatched at this price-point in terms of its eco-sensitivity.
Weathertex is 97% hardwood timber and 3% natural wax for water repellency. White acrylic primer is then applied to the surface. The accessory products are made from a range of materials including Polycarbonate/ ABS Alloy (PC/ABS), aluminium and galvanised steel. Weathertex joiners are designed to match their relevant range and profile and make joining Weathertex cladding easy, while creating a strong join that also allows for timber contraction and expansion. Concealed joiners are a different option that minimises the appearance of the joiner by sitting behind the cladding.
All Weathertex Weatherboards and Architectural Panels are 9.5mm thick. Note: due to the manufacturing process Weathertex products cannot be made to measure.
Weathertex has similar properties to most natural wood products. Made from 97% hardwood timber and 3% wax, Weathertex is Low VOC and has no Silica, Gles, resins or Formaldehyde. A Safety Data Sheet (SDS) is available in accordance with Worksafe Australia Guidelines and the following statement is made in the MSDS. Weathertex is a reconstituted wood product made from wood, and wax. Exposure to wood dust may cause irritation to the eyes, respiratory system and skin, and may cause sensitisation by inhalation resulting in asthma, and by skin contact resulting in dermatitis. In addition, inhalation of wood dust may cause cancer. Worksafe Australia has established Exposure Standards for wood dust, based on the known health effects. Levels of wood dust must be kept below these Exposure Standards.
The Australian Standard AS3959-2018: Construction of Buildings in Bush fire Prone Areas, provides the framework for what is now acceptable in building throughout most of Australia. Weathertex is suitable for use in BAL-LOW, BAL-12.5 and BAL-19 construction levels. Consult your council for further information regarding what is acceptable for the region.
Weathertex Classic weatherboards are truly an Australian Classic Weatherboard used to create a clean, smart-looking home. Primelok weatherboards are manufactured with a Primelok fixing system, a plastic spline on the back of each weatherboard, designed for easy installation. Selflok weatherboards are manufactured with a self locking system, where each weatherboard is routed to give a unique ship lapped profile.
Weathertex currently provides a warranty which protects against a variety of conditions including (but not exclusive of) the product supplied being fit for purpose, and will not rot, split or crack. In addition to this, Weathertex is warranted against termite attack provided the following conditions are adhered to. A termite mitigation plan must be in place and maintained from the time that the Weathertex is installed and for the life of the product. Provided that the plan and its maintenance can be demonstrated then the normal Weathertex 25 year warranty at the time of purchase will apply. Please Note: Weathertex should not be used in contact with the ground. Our fixing instructions state that there should be at least 150mm clearance between the bottom edge of Weathertex and paved surfaces which are exposed to the weather and at least 225mm clearance to unprotected ground. For Further information please refer to Weathertex Installation Manual Section 1.5.
Yes. The Weathertex Customer Service Centre is able to mail customers brochures and samples of Weathertex products. You can browse Products on our website to gain an understanding of the various ranges, then add free samples to your cart and brochures when you checkout. Alternatively, please call Weathertex Customer Service on 1800 040 080.
Due to privacy Weathertex is unable to provide locations as to where finished Weathertex homes are located. To view Weathertex homes you can browse our Website Gallery.
Weathertex Shingles are not warranted as a primary roofing material. Fire regulations in most regions require the use of non-combustible roofing materials. However, Weathertex Shingles can provide pleasing decorative solutions such as permanent awnings over windows or as a roofing material for a garden gazebo or cabana.
Off stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout. For continuous walls less than 5.5m, all product specific joining methods may be used. On continuous walls greater than 5.5m, traditional & aluminium joining methods must only be used. For continuous walls greater than 11m long, engineers/designers must assess additional requirements for frame and cladding control joints, alternatively please call Weathertex (Ph 1800 040 080) for additional advice. NOTES: • For specific joining methods applicable to each product, refer to specific product section of Installation Manual
Installing Weathertex onto a steel frame is generally similar to installing Weathertex on a timber frame. Weathertex supports both frame types. In accordance with the NCC a rigid thermal break with R-value no less than 0.2 must be installed between the Weathertex external cladding and the metal framing members to separate both elements. When installing Weathertex on a Steel Frame, thermal break battens create a cavity system. For further information please refer to the Weathertex Installation Manual Section 1.9.
A cavity batten is a 1200mm x 45mm batten designed to provide separation between the breather membrane, a physical barrier between the studs and the external cladding, on the wall frame and the external cladding. A cavity closer is a steel strip that must be installed at the base of the wall, designed to stop vermin and other material entering the cavity. For further information please refer to the Weathertex Installation Manual.
To provide the best protection for your wall against moisture and mould related problems Weathertex highly recommends the use of a cavity fixing system. Fixing over the Weathertex cavity system provides the best defence for your internal lining, frame, insulation and cladding against sick home syndrome. A cavity system creates a space within the wall that allows airflow to remove any moisture that accumulates in this space either from wind driven rain or condensation. If the cavity system is not the chosen method of construction, sufficient ventilation within the wall must be otherwise provided or warranty may be void. For further information please refer to the Weathertex Installation Manual.
Weathertex Weatherboards are not warranted for diagonal installation in external applications.
The Weathertex Specification Tool on our website enables you to nomiate the required profiles, input the project's FRL, BAL and other building specifications in order to create a Specifcation you can download or email to a developer or builder.
Weathertex can be cut and installed using standard carpentry tools, in accordance with our Installation Manual. Lightweight product allowing for single-person installation. Off-stud joining options can save you time and money.
