Weathertex currently provides a warranty which protects against a variety of conditions including (but not exclusive of) the product supplied being fit for purpose, and will not rot, split or crack. In addition to this, Weathertex is warranted against termite attack provided the following conditions are adhered to. A termite mitigation plan must be in place and maintained from the time that the Weathertex is installed and for the life of the product. Provided that the plan and its maintenance can be demonstrated then the normal Weathertex 25 year warranty at the time of purchase will apply. Please Note: Weathertex should not be used in contact with the ground. Our fixing instructions state that there should be at least 150mm clearance between the bottom edge of Weathertex and paved surfaces which are exposed to the weather and at least 225mm clearance to unprotected ground. For Further information please refer to Weathertex Installation Manual Section 1.5.