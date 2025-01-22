Our Reach
Get your brand and product messages moving across our digital audiences consisting of newsletters, website and social. Offering includes sponsored news and resources, display ads, featured products, email sends and social amplification of content. Our digital reach includes: 250,000+ unique monthly website visitors, 45,000+ social following and 28,000+ subscribers to our e-newsletters.
Promote your brand, products and content within the Architecture & Design magazine - the industry's largest circulating and longest running magazine. Delivering bespoke editorial and advertising concepts to an industry only audience of 19,000+ subscribers the magazine is an opportunity to leverage traditional stand-alone executions or a part of a large integrated media plan across the entire A&D Network.
Talking Architecture & Design is Australia’s first B2B podcast that delves into the who, what, why, when and where of the Built Environment reaching 1,100 listeners. Annual sponsorship opportunities are available across a range of topics.
The Sustainability Awards & Summit is Australia’s longest running and most prestigious awards program dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture. It incorporates a CPD approved conference that is run in parallel to the main Awards gala.
An interactive online event allowing sponsors to inform and educate in real-time the latest industry updates and insights to an large audience of professional specifiers.
We are Australia’s leading specialist Content Marketing agency for the A&D market. We have a team of specialist content specialists on-hand to help create White Papers, Case Studies, eBooks, Articles, Infographics, Custom Publications and more. We have helped created content for many of the industry’s leading suppliers including Assa Abloy, BlueScope, Boral, Bosch, Caroma, CSR, Dyson, Electrolux, James Hardie and Zip Water.
Testimonials
Stormtech
"The level of expertise demonstrated by Architecture & Design is truly commendable. They possess a deep understanding of the industry as a whole, which in turn provides Stormtech with invaluable insights and solutions tailored to our specific needs. The Architecture & Design team's attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile showcase their genuine passion for delivering outstanding results."
Troy Creighton, Managing Director, Stormtech
Nover
"I have been working with the team at Architecture & Design over the last four years and we have seen an increase in our website traffic, increased leads, and an overall favourable brand positioning for Nover from our whitepapers, online and e-marketing/advertising. The Architecture & Design team are extremely professional and results driven. We appreciate all their efforts in helping Nover grow within the industry."
Jocelyn Szot, Marketing Manager, Nover
CSR
"We chose Architecture & Design Network because no other platform offered all the tools and support needed by the building industry in one place. Our focus is on building value for our customers by delivering industry-leading materials through the Architecture & Design Network."
Angela Mihok, Commercial Marketing Manager, CSR
Network Architectural
"We’ve been a client of Architecture & Design for several years now and they continue to be an important part of our marketing strategy. We enjoy working with the team and it feels like a partnership. They take the time to understand our business and products and work with us to develop campaign plans aligned to our goals. We value their input as they are a trusted resource for the architecture, design and construction industry."
Jade Allerby, Marketing Manager, Network Architectural
SVC
"The A&D network offers a great way for both SVC and Anston to promote our locally made products to our diverse client base of architects, designers, builders and developers. It provides an opportunity to increase our online presence and is a credible and useful platform with plenty of relevant content for all companies operating within architecture, building and construction."
Melody Ong, Marketing Manager, SVC & Anston
HVG
"A&D’s commitment to delivering quality content and providing a platform for architects and designers is truly commendable. The insights into the industry and dedication to showcasing innovative design concepts have made our partnership rewarding. The media offerings provided by A&D and the team are of high calibre, catering perfectly to the needs of our target audience. The exposure our projects receive through A&D platform led to a significant increase in visibility and engagement within our industry. The results speak for themselves – a notable impact on brand recognition and a positive influence on our market presence. I highly recommend Architecture & Design to any organisation seeking a dynamic and effective media partner."
Laura Zahariou, Head of Marketing, HVG