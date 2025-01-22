Testimonials

Stormtech "The level of expertise demonstrated by Architecture & Design is truly commendable. They possess a deep understanding of the industry as a whole, which in turn provides Stormtech with invaluable insights and solutions tailored to our specific needs. The Architecture & Design team's attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile showcase their genuine passion for delivering outstanding results." Troy Creighton, Managing Director, Stormtech

Nover "I have been working with the team at Architecture & Design over the last four years and we have seen an increase in our website traffic, increased leads, and an overall favourable brand positioning for Nover from our whitepapers, online and e-marketing/advertising. The Architecture & Design team are extremely professional and results driven. We appreciate all their efforts in helping Nover grow within the industry."



Jocelyn Szot, Marketing Manager, Nover

CSR "We chose Architecture & Design Network because no other platform offered all the tools and support needed by the building industry in one place. Our focus is on building value for our customers by delivering industry-leading materials through the Architecture & Design Network."



Angela Mihok, Commercial Marketing Manager, CSR

Network Architectural "We’ve been a client of Architecture & Design for several years now and they continue to be an important part of our marketing strategy. We enjoy working with the team and it feels like a partnership. They take the time to understand our business and products and work with us to develop campaign plans aligned to our goals. We value their input as they are a trusted resource for the architecture, design and construction industry." Jade Allerby, Marketing Manager, Network Architectural

SVC "The A&D network offers a great way for both SVC and Anston to promote our locally made products to our diverse client base of architects, designers, builders and developers. It provides an opportunity to increase our online presence and is a credible and useful platform with plenty of relevant content for all companies operating within architecture, building and construction." Melody Ong, Marketing Manager, SVC & Anston