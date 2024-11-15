Crafted Hardwoods

Timber is generally divided into three categories, saw timber, veneer, and pulpwood. Pulpwood is the lowest-grade product among the three, and in most cases, it is the most abundant product in the forest. Traditionally, pulpwood would refer to wood that is made into pulp for papermaking, but it also refers to low-grade or juvenile wood used for wood chips or engineered wood products. Trees that are too small for saw timber gets classified as pulp automatically. Even mature, high-value trees are often sold as pulpwood if their quality is too undesirable. For example, a tree with too many holes, knots and limbs will be unusable for saw timber but will qualify as pulpwood.