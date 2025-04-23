Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: A stackable textured board, built to last
Introducing Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture, the latest in the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. This 14mm board combines a sharp v-groove with a fine render texture, offering robust style, easy concealed installation, and versatile design options.
- Durable
- Speed of Installation
- Flexible Colour
- Fire Resistant
Overview
Introducing Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: an extension of our popular Stria™ Cladding range and new addition to the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. The 14mm thick board features a sharp v-groove combined with an embedded fine render texture for a robust feel on the ground floor.
The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation, and concealed fix with minimal face fixing or patching required. Hardie™ embedded texture technology creates beautiful, consistent textures without the need for specialist tradespeople, and the boards come pre-primed and ready to paint.
Available in 3000mm and 4200mm board lengths, vertical installation is ideal for creating Box Modern, Barn or Modern Farmhouse designs. Alternatively, stack the boards horizontally for a more traditional render look without the weight of masonry.
Key Features
- The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation
- The Hardie™ Structural Batten makes vertical installation easy
- Fire resistant - adheres to bushfire attack level BAL40
- Resistant to rot, and damage from termites and moisture
- Can be installed to timber or light gauge steel frames
- CodeMark certified
- 25-year product warranty
Downloads
Contact
