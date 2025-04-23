Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
JamesHardie corporate logo
James Hardie Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture 1
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Horizontally
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Horizontally - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Vertically - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Product Sample
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Exterior Close Up
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Exteriors - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Facade
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Courtyard
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture 1
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Horizontally
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Horizontally - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade Installed Vertically - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Product Sample
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Exterior Close Up
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Exteriors - 2
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Facade
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture House Facade
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Courtyard

Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: A stackable textured board, built to last

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2025

Introducing Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture, the latest in the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. This 14mm board combines a sharp v-groove with a fine render texture, offering robust style, easy concealed installation, and versatile design options.

  • Product checkDurable
  • Product checkSpeed of Installation
  • Product checkFlexible Colour
  • Product checkFire Resistant
Overview
Description

Introducing Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: an extension of our popular Stria™ Cladding range and new addition to the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. The 14mm thick board features a sharp v-groove combined with an embedded fine render texture for a robust feel on the ground floor.

The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation, and concealed fix with minimal face fixing or patching required. Hardie™ embedded texture technology creates beautiful, consistent textures without the need for specialist tradespeople, and the boards come pre-primed and ready to paint.

Available in 3000mm and 4200mm board lengths, vertical installation is ideal for creating Box Modern, Barn or Modern Farmhouse designs. Alternatively, stack the boards horizontally for a more traditional render look without the weight of masonry.

Key Features

  • The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation
  • The Hardie™ Structural Batten makes vertical installation easy
  • Fire resistant - adheres to bushfire attack level BAL40
  • Resistant to rot, and damage from termites and moisture
  • Can be installed to timber or light gauge steel frames
  • CodeMark certified
  • 25-year product warranty
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
James Hardie Stria Cladding Fine Texture Brochure

3.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap