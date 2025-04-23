Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: A stackable textured board, built to last

Introducing Stria™ Cladding Fine Texture: an extension of our popular Stria™ Cladding range and new addition to the Hardie™ Architectural Collection. The 14mm thick board features a sharp v-groove combined with an embedded fine render texture for a robust feel on the ground floor.

The interlocking edges allow for quick and easy installation, and concealed fix with minimal face fixing or patching required. Hardie™ embedded texture technology creates beautiful, consistent textures without the need for specialist tradespeople, and the boards come pre-primed and ready to paint.

Available in 3000mm and 4200mm board lengths, vertical installation is ideal for creating Box Modern, Barn or Modern Farmhouse designs. Alternatively, stack the boards horizontally for a more traditional render look without the weight of masonry.

Key Features