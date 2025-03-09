DecoClad non-combustible aluminium cladding
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
DecoClad pairs the proven strength of aluminium with the Super Durable DecoWood powder coating to create enduring beauty. The marine grade material makes DecoClad the ultimate exterior cladding for enjoying in almost any environment, including bush, beach, or full sun.
Overview
With effortless installation and maintenance, DecoClad is an extremely versatile cladding option. Use it horizontally for a traditional weatherboard look, or vertically for contemporary features.
Features and benefits:
- Australian made
- No sanding, painting or staining required
- Non-combustible: complies with the National Construction Code, AS1530.3 and AS1530.1
- Marine grade, Super Durable finish will not corrode in beachfront applications
- Easy to install and lightweight
- Five unique designs, 30 DecoWood finishes and a myriad of plain colours
- Ideal for residential and commercial applications
- Australian made: DECO is entirely Australian-owned and operated
- Available Australia wide
- 12 year warranty: in accordance with AS3715