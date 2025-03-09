DecoClad non-combustible aluminium cladding

DecoClad pairs the proven strength of aluminium with the Super Durable DecoWood powder coating to create enduring beauty. The marine grade material makes DecoClad the ultimate exterior cladding for enjoying in almost any environment, including bush, beach, or full sun.

With effortless installation and maintenance, DecoClad is an extremely versatile cladding option. Use it horizontally for a traditional weatherboard look, or vertically for contemporary features.

Features and benefits: