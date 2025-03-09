Logo
Supplier Image
DECO Australia
DECO Australia DecoClad Building Exterior with Non Combustible Aluminium Cladding Lorne House
DECO Australia DecoClad Building Exterior with Non Combustible Aluminium Cladding on Garage door
DECO Australia DecoClad Building Exterior with Shadowline Tasmanian Oak
DECO Australia DecoClad Building Exterior with VGroove Western Red Cedar
DECO Australia DecoClad Building Facade Exterior with Non Combustible Cladding Shadowline
DECO Australia DecoClad Detailed Narrowline Building Facade with Non-Combustible Aluminium Cladding
DECO Australia DecoClad INALASpaces Building Exterior with Non Combustible Cladding Western Red Cedar
DECO Australia DecoClad KFC Non Combustible Aluminium Cladding

DecoClad non-combustible aluminium cladding

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

DecoClad pairs the proven strength of aluminium with the Super Durable DecoWood powder coating to create enduring beauty. The marine grade material makes DecoClad the ultimate exterior cladding for enjoying in almost any environment, including bush, beach, or full sun.

Overview
Description

DecoClad pairs the proven strength of aluminium with the Super Durable DecoWood powder coating to create enduring beauty. The marine grade material makes DecoClad the ultimate exterior cladding for enjoying in almost any environment, including bush, beach, or full sun.

With effortless installation and maintenance, DecoClad is an extremely versatile cladding option. Use it horizontally for a traditional weatherboard look, or vertically for contemporary features.

Features and benefits:

  • Australian made
  • No sanding, painting or staining required
  • Non-combustible: complies with the National Construction Code, AS1530.3 and AS1530.1
  • Marine grade, Super Durable finish will not corrode in beachfront applications
  • Easy to install and lightweight
  • Five unique designs, 30 DecoWood finishes and a myriad of plain colours
  • Ideal for residential and commercial applications
  • Australian made: DECO is entirely Australian-owned and operated
  • Available Australia wide
  • 12 year warranty: in accordance with AS3715

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
