How three tonnes of steel and cable replaced 30 tonnes of structural steel in Narre Warren station project
Collaborating closely with Tensys Engineers, Ronstan designed and developed a pioneering cable truss system that dramati...

Accolades for Ronstan Tensile Architecture at LSAA 2024
There was appreciation aplenty for Ronstan Tensile Architecture at the Lightweight Structures Association of Australasia...

LSAA Conference & Design Awards 2024 – Connecting to Tomorrow
Featuring the world leaders in the field of lightweight structures, this conference stands at an inflection point, seizi...

Ronstan’s tensile solution holds up canopy over Ryde Shopping Centre travellator
Ronstan Tensile Architecture supplied the structural cables to secure a large canopy fabricated to provide shelter to sh...

Catenary lighting on Tiramarama Way celebrates Maori astronomy
The catenary lighting installation above the Tiramarama Way on the Auckland waterfront creates a purposeful, welcoming a...

Truss bridge at Dangrove Art Storage built with Ronstan products
A steel and bowstring truss bridge was built using Ronstan's structural rods and compression struts to connect both side...

Bolte Bridge safety barrier created with X-TEND mesh screens and cables
Ronstan Tensile Architecture was engaged by Lendlease Services to manufacture and supply a safety barrier system for the...

Carl Stahl X-Tend mesh ensures fall protection on new Auckland footbridge
The panoramic Tirohanga Whānui Bridge at the top of Spencer Ridge in Auckland, New Zealand is used by more than 200 cycl...

Ronstan catenary lighting maximises use of community space in Fenway, Boston
A catenary lighting system from Ronstan Tensile Architecture was installed above a newly created community green space i...

