LYSAGHT® long length roofing
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025
LYSAGHT® long length roofing can help achieve a dramatic roofline for large scale industrial, commercial or infrastructure projects. LYSAGHT® long length roofing products offer durable, high-strength solutions with a range of profiles, including bold vertical ribs and wide, flat pans.
- Various profiles and colours available
- Structural savings
- Faster to install
Overview
Description
LYSAGHT® long length roofing can help achieve a dramatic roofline for large scale industrial, commercial or infrastructure projects.
Roofing profiles:
- LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® and LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK 700 HI-STRENGTH® with bold ribs, flat pans and fluting
- LYSAGHT TRIMDEK® with trapezoidal ribs
- LYSAGHT LONGLINE 305® with bold vertical ribs and wide, flat pans
Long length roofing by LYSAGHT® combines cost and time efficiency with striking visuals.