LYSAGHT® long length roofing

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025

LYSAGHT® long length roofing can help achieve a dramatic roofline for large scale industrial, commercial or infrastructure projects. LYSAGHT® long length roofing products offer durable, high-strength solutions with a range of profiles, including bold vertical ribs and wide, flat pans.

Various profiles and colours available

Structural savings

Structural savings Faster to install