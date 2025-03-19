Logo
LYSAGHT Long Length Roofing Brand Depot
LYSAGTH Roofing KLIP LOK
LYSAGHT Long Length Roofing Close Up - 2
LYSAGHT Roofing Overhead View
LYSAGHT Roofing
LYSAGHT Long Length Roofing Building
LYSAGHT Long Length Roofing
LYSAGHT Long Length Roofing Close Up
|

LYSAGHT® long length roofing

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025

LYSAGHT® long length roofing can help achieve a dramatic roofline for large scale industrial, commercial or infrastructure projects. LYSAGHT® long length roofing products offer durable, high-strength solutions with a range of profiles, including bold vertical ribs and wide, flat pans.

  • Product checkVarious profiles and colours available
  • Product checkStructural savings
  • Product checkFaster to install
Overview
Description

LYSAGHT® long length roofing can help achieve a dramatic roofline for large scale industrial, commercial or infrastructure projects.

Roofing profiles:

  • LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® and LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK 700 HI-STRENGTH® with bold ribs, flat pans and fluting
  • LYSAGHT TRIMDEK® with trapezoidal ribs
  • LYSAGHT LONGLINE 305® with bold vertical ribs and wide, flat pans

Long length roofing by LYSAGHT® combines cost and time efficiency with striking visuals.

 

DrawingBrochure
LYSAGHT Roofing Commercial Range

6.40 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
