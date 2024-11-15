News
Equitone: The complete facade solution for your building
Applied as a ventilated facade, Equitone reduces exposed caulking and sealant, minimising maintenance and ensuring long-...
Equitone panels help deliver striking facade at Perth’s Piara Waters Community Facility
The Piara Waters Community Facility in Perth, WA showcases the remarkable versatility of Equitone panels in creating a m...
Dynamic play of light and shadow with Equitone panels at St. Mary's Pavilion
Equitone panels were chosen for the facade of St. Mary's Pavilion in Geelong, Australia, displaying a combination of tex...
Creating exceptional architecture with visually stunning building facades
A building's facade is its identity. EQUITONE understands this and offers a wide range of design options that allow arch...
Designing for safety, comfort and wellbeing in healthcare environments
As a manufacturer of high-quality facade panels, EQUITONE can provide hospitals with the materials they need to create a...
Graphite: The newest colour of EQUITONE [lines]
The new graphite colour of EQUITONE [lines] façade material is created for architects to make a lasting impression and i...
Midrise building with inverted stepped facade improves public realm
The dynamic angled facade defines Abacus Lofts, putting the building’s fifth floor in parallel with the street.
Style and sustainability inform cladding choice at Utrecht-Overvecht housing project
The ACA flats project in the Dutch town of Utrecht-Overvecht involved the renovation and revitalisation of 362 homes. EQ...
Renovated German airbase gets a facade upgrade with sleek Equitone panels
The carefully detailed building facade in EQUITONE [natura] combines architectural precision with the most stringent tec...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Equitone Q+A with Edward Jewitt
Architecture and Design is proud to announce EQUITONE as the official sponsor of the ‘Education & Research’ category at ...