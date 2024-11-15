Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Gyprock Logo
Gyprock
Premium

Internal Walls & CeilingsStructural
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Gyprock One Patch high-performance filler
Introducing Gyprock One Patch high-performance filler for fast, same-day professional repairs

From patching small holes and cracks to preparing walls before painting, Gyprock’s One Patch™ provides an easy, single-a...

Gyprock Opera cornice
Gyprock’s new Opera cornice profile adds elegant architectural accent to home interiors

Offering an innovative dimension of style and detail, the new Opera™ cornice combines smooth flowing curves and distinct...

Gyprock walls integral to interior design in award-winning Wye River holiday home
Gyprock walls integral to interior design in award-winning Wye River holiday home

CSR Gyprock plasterboard was extensively used for its acoustic properties and enhanced resilience, ensuring the walls wi...

Gyprock meets functional and aesthetic brief in coastal style duplex homes
Gyprock meets functional and aesthetic brief in coastal style duplex homes

To ensure the homes not only look great, but feel comfortable and can stand up to everyday knocks of family life, Kyal a...

CSR Gyprock reaffirms commitment to sustainable manufacturing by recertifying 47 products
CSR Gyprock reaffirms commitment to sustainable manufacturing by recertifying 47 products

CSR Gyprock is a leading manufacturer of gypsum-based products such as plasterboard and cornice, as well as compounds, a...

The Red Book launched at nationwide pop-up events
The Red Book launched at nationwide pop-up events

CSR Gyprock thanks all those who attended their nationwide pop-up events to launch the all-new, expanded edition of The ...

CSR Gyprock adds new speciality plasterboard and dry-mix filler to product portfolio
CSR Gyprock adds new speciality plasterboard and dry-mix filler to product portfolio

CSR Gyprock has added two new products to its portfolio of quality plasterboard, compounds and adhesives for residential...

CSR Gyprock releases the latest edition of The Red Book
CSR Gyprock releases the latest edition of The Red Book

CSR Gyprock announces the release of an all-new, expanded edition of The Red Book, an essential resource for fire, acous...

The Red Book 1 Design Guide limited edition launch in Sydney on 17th October
The Red Book 1 Design Guide limited edition launch in Sydney on 17th October

For the first time in six years, CSR Gyprock has a limited edition print run of The Red Book 1 Design Guide, which will ...

Showing 9 of 44 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 21 resources
CPD
GYPROCK CPD June 2024 Session
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - The value of EPDs in construction

Overseen and administered in Australia and New Zealand by EPD Australasia, a not-for-profit joint venture of the Life Cy...

GYPROCK CPD On Demand October 2023
CPD 1pts
CPD On Demand - Wall & Ceiling Specification to NCC 2022 – Pathways to Compliance & Performance

For architects and specifiers, the task of navigating a way through the NCC can sometimes be difficult. As per the NCC, ...

Frequently Asked Questions
Hi, Please send your plans to desinglink@csr.com.au for help specifying your fire walls.
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

Our Products Featured in these Projects
cairns convention centre
Cultural
Cairns Convention Centre

COX / CA Architects

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap