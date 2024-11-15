News
Introducing Gyprock One Patch high-performance filler for fast, same-day professional repairs
From patching small holes and cracks to preparing walls before painting, Gyprock’s One Patch™ provides an easy, single-a...
Gyprock’s new Opera cornice profile adds elegant architectural accent to home interiors
Offering an innovative dimension of style and detail, the new Opera™ cornice combines smooth flowing curves and distinct...
Gyprock walls integral to interior design in award-winning Wye River holiday home
CSR Gyprock plasterboard was extensively used for its acoustic properties and enhanced resilience, ensuring the walls wi...
Gyprock meets functional and aesthetic brief in coastal style duplex homes
To ensure the homes not only look great, but feel comfortable and can stand up to everyday knocks of family life, Kyal a...
CSR Gyprock reaffirms commitment to sustainable manufacturing by recertifying 47 products
CSR Gyprock is a leading manufacturer of gypsum-based products such as plasterboard and cornice, as well as compounds, a...
The Red Book launched at nationwide pop-up events
CSR Gyprock thanks all those who attended their nationwide pop-up events to launch the all-new, expanded edition of The ...
CSR Gyprock adds new speciality plasterboard and dry-mix filler to product portfolio
CSR Gyprock has added two new products to its portfolio of quality plasterboard, compounds and adhesives for residential...
CSR Gyprock releases the latest edition of The Red Book
CSR Gyprock announces the release of an all-new, expanded edition of The Red Book, an essential resource for fire, acous...
The Red Book 1 Design Guide limited edition launch in Sydney on 17th October
For the first time in six years, CSR Gyprock has a limited edition print run of The Red Book 1 Design Guide, which will ...
Resources
CPD
CPD Online - The value of EPDs in construction
Overseen and administered in Australia and New Zealand by EPD Australasia, a not-for-profit joint venture of the Life Cy...
CPD On Demand - Wall & Ceiling Specification to NCC 2022 – Pathways to Compliance & Performance
For architects and specifiers, the task of navigating a way through the NCC can sometimes be difficult. As per the NCC, ...
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact
Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road1300 306 556
Our Products Featured in these Projects
Cairns Convention Centre
COX / CA Architects