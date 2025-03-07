Vitradual is a 3mm non-combustible aluminium cassette cladding system manufactured by Fairview.

Designed to complement our existing Vitracore G2; Vitradual forms part of Fairview’s range of BCA compliant, Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible aluminium panel solutions, continues to lead the industry in addressing the issue of combustible façades.

Vitradual is a durable, high impact resistant, solid panel which can be curved, rolled and perforated with a near limitless colour range.

Vitradual features the same PVDF coating system as Vitrabond; well proven for its superior quality, extensive colour range and integrity; unlike traditional 3mm powder coated aluminium.

Key Features:

Non-combustible

Durable, high impact resistant solid panel

Can be curved, rolled and perforated

Both 3000 and 5000 series available

Cost effective, large stock holdings and short lead times

PVDF coating system

Panels are prefinished

Available in many finish options including Solid & Metallic, Natural Copper & Zinc, Stainless Steel, Special Effects Colours, Stone, Timber Look and Natural Metal imitations such as Corten

15 year warranty

Panels are prefinished, thus do not require fabrication prior to coating like traditional Powdercoated cassettes, this minimises lead-times, damage and costs.