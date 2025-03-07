Vitradual: BCA compliant cassette cladding in 3000 & 5000 grade aluminium
Overview
Vitradual is a 3mm non-combustible aluminium cassette cladding system manufactured by Fairview.
Designed to complement our existing Vitracore G2; Vitradual forms part of Fairview’s range of BCA compliant, Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible aluminium panel solutions, continues to lead the industry in addressing the issue of combustible façades.
Vitradual is a durable, high impact resistant, solid panel which can be curved, rolled and perforated with a near limitless colour range.
Vitradual features the same PVDF coating system as Vitrabond; well proven for its superior quality, extensive colour range and integrity; unlike traditional 3mm powder coated aluminium.
Key Features:
- Non-combustible
- Durable, high impact resistant solid panel
- Can be curved, rolled and perforated
- Both 3000 and 5000 series available
- Cost effective, large stock holdings and short lead times
- PVDF coating system
- Panels are prefinished
- Available in many finish options including Solid & Metallic, Natural Copper & Zinc, Stainless Steel, Special Effects Colours, Stone, Timber Look and Natural Metal imitations such as Corten
- 15 year warranty
Panels are prefinished, thus do not require fabrication prior to coating like traditional Powdercoated cassettes, this minimises lead-times, damage and costs.
