Facades

147 Products
Product Categories
External Wall Materials
Fairview-Vitradual-Vic-Police-Hero
    Vitradual: BCA compliant cassette cladding in 3000 & 5000 grade aluminium

    Fairview

    Innova Montage
      Montage™

      Innova™

      Robertson Brick Inlay Crows Nest Station Hero
        Brick Inlay: The proven & robust facade solution

        Robertson Facade Systems

        Euroclad Zinc Hero
          VM Zinc cladding & roofing: Sleek, versatile, and Timeless Metal Facade Solutions

          Euroclad

          Rondo Top Hats and Steel Angles
            Top Hats and Steel Angles

            Rondo

            EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials
              EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials

              Keystone Linings

              Rondo Clyde Quay Wharf Acoustics
                Acoustic assemblies

                Rondo

                James Hardie Oblique Cladding White
                  Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding

                  James Hardie Australia

                  Elton Group Evenex Title Slide
                    Evenex: Unrivalled wood, concrete and metal look panels for joinery

                    Elton Group

                    Weathertex Architectural Panels Modern Residential Cladding
                      Architectural panels from Weathertex

                      Weathertex

                      Equitone Detailed Image Of Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
                        EQUITONE [natura]

                        Equitone

                        Urban Direct Wholesale Castellation Cladding Balcony
                          New Castellation Cladding: Blend aesthetics with exceptional performance

                          Urban Direct Wholesale

                          Bondor EconoClad Regatta Centre
                            EconoClad®: PIR Insulated wall and roofing solution

                            Bondor Metecno

                            Robertson Krause Ghost Grey Bricks Hampden Hero Main
                              Krause Bricks: A local boutique brick solution

                              Robertson's Building Products

                              HVG Facades ALUCOBOND Porche
                                ALUCOBOND®: The world’s most recognised aluminium composite panel range. Ideal choice for residential and low-rise applications

                                HVG Facades

                                Bondor BondorPanel External
                                  BondorPanel®

                                  Bondor Metecno

                                  Urban Direct Wholesale TechWood Shou Sugi Ban Hero
                                    Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs

                                    Urban Direct Wholesale

                                    Innova Duragrid
                                      Duragrid™: Made for expressed jointing and panels

                                      Innova™

                                      Fairview-Stryum-Manuka-Oval-Stryum-Project-Hero
                                        Stryüm: A non-combustible, Australian-made, aluminium cladding system

                                        Fairview

                                        Brickfield Construction Weathergroove Residential Facade
                                          Natural from Weathertex

                                          Weathertex

                                          Gosford Quarries Cladding Commercial Building
                                            Cladding

                                            Gosford Quarries

                                            Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House-Hero
                                              NINELINE™ Box

                                              Stratco

                                              Fairview-Vitracore-Australia-Tower-Hero
                                                Vitracore G2: Non-combustible Engineered Aluminium Cladding System

                                                Fairview

                                                MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Commercial Exterior
                                                  MetecnoKasset®: The revolutionary new insulated facade system

                                                  Bondor Metecno

                                                  Hero Curved Timber Click-on Battens
                                                    Curved timber click-on battens

                                                    Sculptform

                                                    Weathertex Selflok Colonial Smooth
                                                      Weathertex Selflok Weatherboards range

                                                      Weathertex

                                                      Robertson's Blanco Bricks Newry Street Richmond
                                                        European bricks: Glazed facing bricks and tiles

                                                        Robertson's Building Products

                                                        Bondor MetecnoInspire
                                                          MetecnoInspire®: Pre-insulated architectural facade system Bondor

                                                          Bondor Metecno

                                                          Elton Group Eveneer Prefinished Title Slide
                                                            Eveneer Prefinished: Pre-polished timber veneer panel

                                                            Elton Group

                                                            Alspec Commercial Framing ecoWALL 225 Hotel Interior Reception Bronze Beams
                                                              ecoWALL 225®: Commercial Flush Glazed Framing

                                                              Alspec

                                                              HVG Facades Trespa Entrance
                                                                Trespa®: Exterior wall coverings ideal for balcony panelling and horizontal exterior ceiling designs

                                                                HVG Facades

                                                                Big River MaxiWall Exterior
                                                                  MaxiWall / MaxiFloor: New AAC building products

                                                                  Big River Group

                                                                  Alspec The Flinders 136mm Curtain Wall Facade Hero
                                                                    The Flinders 136mm Curtain Wall

                                                                    Alspec

                                                                    James Hardie Axon Cladding Black
                                                                      Axon™ Cladding

                                                                      James Hardie Australia

                                                                      Wright Forest Products Pӧlkky Giant Hero
                                                                        Pӧlkky Giant: Timber engineered for Australia’s outdoors

                                                                        Wright Forest Products

                                                                        Innova Duracom
                                                                          Duracom™: Strikingly modern express jointed facade system

                                                                          Innova™

                                                                          Suppliers

                                                                          DECO Australia

                                                                          Euroclad

                                                                          Kingspan Insulated Panels

                                                                          Urban Direct Wholesale

                                                                          Alspec

                                                                          Alumate

                                                                          Aluminium Facade Systems

                                                                          Aodeli

                                                                          Big River Group

                                                                          BlueScope

                                                                          Bondor Metecno

                                                                          Elton Group

                                                                          Equitone

                                                                          Fairview

                                                                          ForestOne

                                                                          Futurewood

                                                                          Gosford Quarries

                                                                          Haus Collective

                                                                          HVG Facades

                                                                          Innova™

                                                                          Innowood

                                                                          INSPIRE

                                                                          James Hardie Australia

                                                                          Keystone Linings

                                                                          Network Architectural

                                                                          Robertson Facade Systems

                                                                          Robertson's Building Products

                                                                          Rondo

                                                                          Ronstan Tensile Architecture

                                                                          Sculptform

                                                                          Siniat

                                                                          Stratco

                                                                          SUPAWOOD Architectural Lining Systems

                                                                          Weathertex

                                                                          Wright Forest Products

