Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding is the latest innovation from James Hardie and has been recognised for a Good Design Winner Accolade in the Product Design: Hardware and Building category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

The pre-textured fibre cement panel is connected to each other with shiplap joints, bringing subtle shadow lines and a gentle vertical rhythm to the facade. The surface has a texture reminiscent of fine render which diffuses light to give a matte finish.

Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding offers architects and designers more creative freedom to explore the possibilities of lightweight construction and considered joint detailing. Individual panels are supported by a range of corner and junction accessories by James Hardie, specially designed to streamline the installation process and deliver a consistent, quality finish upholding the integrity of the design.

Available in 1200 wide sheets in common wall heights up to 3600 for minimal joints and maximum coverage. The ideal cladding choice for non-combustible construction with the added performance benefits of fibre cement such as long term durability and low maintenance.

Features and benefits:

A pre-textured panel reminiscent of a consistent fine render finish, which is pre-sealed and ready to paint

Subtle V-Joint vertical lines between panels

Shiplap joining system eliminates need to tape and set joints and reduces risk of cracking

Carpenter-friendly installation with no renderers or bricklayers required

Suite of architect-designed accessories for detailed finish to horizontal joints and corners

Available in wider and taller panel sizes for minimal joints and maximum coverage

Adheres to bushfire attack level requirements to BAL40. Fire rating of up to 60 minutes when used with HardieSmart™ wall systems

Suitable for non-combustible construction



Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding Sample & Accessory Kit

Order your sample kit here.

BIM Content

Design and specify Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding with ease using the NEW Revit and CAD library from James Hardie. The Revit library has been created to a best practice standard to ensure ease of use and output.

Download the James Hardie BIM library from the James Hardie website https://www2.jameshardie.com.au/bim-downloads. Also available through BIMContent.com