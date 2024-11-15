News
How MaxiWall is helping address Australia’s escalating housing crisis by reducing construction time
As the search for practical solutions intensifies, innovative building materials such as MaxiWall, an Autoclaved Aerated...
Elevating public architecture: The aesthetic and functional impact of timber
Architects are turning to Big River's timber products for public spaces due to their durability, aesthetic versatility, ...
Big River Group enhances panel products offering with acquisition of Specialised Laminators (SLQ)
Big River Industries, a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of timber and building products, has announced the ...
Upgrades at Big River’s Grafton factory boost local jobs and timber supply
Big River Group, a leader in diversified manufacturing and distribution of timber and building products, is proud to ann...
Big River Group’s strategic rebranding to foster synergies across operations
Big River Group, a leading supplier of building materials and panels across ANZ, proudly announces a strategic rebrandin...
How biophilia is driving building design in commercial and residential spaces
By leveraging natural materials such as wood and stone, designers can achieve a sense of wellbeing and visual connection...
Oak flooring sets the foundation for coastal living themed holiday home
Located on the Illawarra coastline in New South Wales’s South Coast, ‘The Bach’ is a one-storey home that showcases coas...
Timber profiles establish warm and inviting environment at Warrnambool Library
Internally the incorporation of natural timber lends itself to a biophilic intent while instilling a sense of comfort an...
Armourform helps achieve unique design character of contemporary coastal home
Big River’s Armourform F22, a cost-effective formply with a high strength-to-weight ratio that can be used to achieve a ...
