Industry News
2026 Olympic Games: Discover Santa Giulia Arena by Arup and David Chipperfield Architects
The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games will span 22,000 square kilometres across Northern Italy, making use of the region’s existing infrastructure – from iconic mountain venues to Roman amphitheatres and repurposed fairgrounds.
Industry News
Beyond the binary: Designing all-gender bathrooms with WAM
As part of Warren & Mahoney’s (WAM) ongoing dedication to creating inclusive spaces, WAM Associate Daniel Thompson who, along with fellow designers, academics and members of the LGBTQI+ community, has created a ‘Guide for All-Gender Bathroom Facilities’ - a step toward making public and private spaces safer and more accessible for all.
Industry News
Anglicare launches final stage of luxury seniors living
Anglicare has officially launched the final stage of Woolooware Shores, designed by renowned architecture firms Jackson Teece and SJB.
People
Huai Lim joins HDR as Managing Principal of Architecture
HDR has appointed Huai Lim as Managing Principal of its Australian architecture practice.
Resources
Where design meets functionality: The benefits of steel cladding in long-span building applications
Long-span roofing systems are a feature of some of the most iconic designs in modern architecture. However, long-span building applications present a unique design and construction challenge. The ability to achieve long spans is greatly influenced by the materials used and the available technology.
Trending Editorial
Industry News
Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
Located in the lush landscapes of Kooyong’s historic and sophisticated neighbourhood sits BonYan’s newest and most visio...
Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
Designs for a demonstration home which can generate more energy than it uses has been unveiled by Landcom to pilot the f...
Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
Design-driven developer Milieu launches Gordon Place, the first residential development within the Elsternwick Gardens n...
Industry News
Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
Waste reduction, whether in a manufacturing or a construction environment is moving ahead in leaps and bounds with new a...
Features
Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
The International Olympic Committee had already announced all games would be climate-positive from 2030. It said this me...
Industry News
Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more
Climate Action Week Sydney 2025, themed 'By the Community, For the Climate' provided the perfect platform for leading ar...
Features
The environmental & aesthetic attractions of solar roof tiles
Delivering all the carbon reduction benefits of better-known (though more cumbersome) alternatives, solar roof tiles als...
Latest Projects
Featured Products
Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series
The Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series is an excellent energy efficient option. Using patented technology, the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series combines double glazing with an embedded frame, minimisi...
Caroma lead free tapware
Caroma's largest range of lead free tapware is now ready to specify. The NCC 2022 Volume Three, Clause A5G4(2) specifies that from 1 May 2026, lead free tapware will become mandatory at poi...
Handpicked by Us
Product News
Greener perspectives: Matthias Irger
Architects and designers are at the forefront of shaping not only how places look but also how they are built. For our t...
Product News
A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived
This update reflects more than just an extended warranty; it signals Rinnai’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance...
Industry News
Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
Located in the lush landscapes of Kooyong’s historic and sophisticated neighbourhood sits BonYan’s newest and most visio...
Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
Designs for a demonstration home which can generate more energy than it uses has been unveiled by Landcom to pilot the f...
Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
Design-driven developer Milieu launches Gordon Place, the first residential development within the Elsternwick Gardens n...
Industry News
Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
Waste reduction, whether in a manufacturing or a construction environment is moving ahead in leaps and bounds with new a...
Resources
Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades
In Australia, rear ventilated facades (RVFs) are growing in popularity due to the extra layers of protection they offer ...
Features
Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
The International Olympic Committee had already announced all games would be climate-positive from 2030. It said this me...
Industry News
Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more
Climate Action Week Sydney 2025, themed 'By the Community, For the Climate' provided the perfect platform for leading ar...
Resources
Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC
The Melbourne Holocaust Museum’s striking facade, crafted from PGH Morada clay and glass bricks, embodies remembrance an...
Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
The Editor’s Choice Award at the Sustainability Awards 2025, a prestigious accolade sponsored by James Hardie, is a spec...
Resources
Breaking barriers: How thermally broken frames enhance thermal performance across all climates
Regulatory changes, like the National Construction Code 2022, require new Australian homes to achieve a 7-star NatHERS r...
Latest Podcasts
Episode 243: The straight and narrow on all things circular economy with Lisa McLean, CEO of Circular Australia
We talk all things circular with Lisa McLean, a circular economy and zero-carbon business transformation leader and Mana...
Episode 242: Davina Rooney, GBCA CEO on falling circular economy rates, sustainability and TRANSFORM 2025
CEO Davina Rooney, after six years at the helm, looks at what has been happening in the built environment in areas such ...
Episode 241: Tackling urban density, rediscovering the beauty of 1960s walk-up unit blocks & remembering Mulholland Drive with Tone Wheeler
On our 7th anniversary, in this episode of Talking Architecture & Design, we explore the evolving landscape of our citie...
Episode 240: Gerald Matthews on modern education design, heritage-rage and why doughnut-shaped planets can't exist
In this podcast, Gerald Matthews talks about modern education design, heritage hysteria and why doughnut-shaped planets ...