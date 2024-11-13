Logo
2026 Olympic Games: Discover Santa Giulia Arena by Arup and David Chipperfield Architects

Industry News

2026 Olympic Games: Discover Santa Giulia Arena by Arup and David Chipperfield Architects

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games will span 22,000 square kilometres across Northern Italy, making use of the region’s existing infrastructure – from iconic mountain venues to Roman amphitheatres and repurposed fairgrounds.

By Clémence Carayol

Beyond the binary: Designing all-gender bathrooms with WAM

Industry News

Beyond the binary: Designing all-gender bathrooms with WAM

As part of Warren & Mahoney’s (WAM) ongoing dedication to creating inclusive spaces, WAM Associate Daniel Thompson who, along with fellow designers, academics and members of the LGBTQI+ community, has created a ‘Guide for All-Gender Bathroom Facilities’ - a step toward making public and private spaces safer and more accessible for all.

Anglicare launches final stage of luxury seniors living

Industry News

Anglicare launches final stage of luxury seniors living

Anglicare has officially launched the final stage of Woolooware Shores, designed by renowned architecture firms Jackson Teece and SJB. 

Huai Lim joins HDR as Managing Principal of Architecture

People

Huai Lim joins HDR as Managing Principal of Architecture

HDR has appointed Huai Lim as Managing Principal of its Australian architecture practice. 

Fielders Whitepaper Casuarina Swimming Pool

Resources

Where design meets functionality: The benefits of steel cladding in long-span building applications

Long-span roofing systems are a feature of some of the most iconic designs in modern architecture. However, long-span building applications present a unique design and construction challenge. The ability to achieve long spans is greatly influenced by the materials used and the available technology. 

Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

Industry News

Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

Located in the lush landscapes of Kooyong's historic and sophisticated neighbourhood sits BonYan's newest and most visio...

Net zero home to power a sustainable future

Industry News

Net zero home to power a sustainable future

Designs for a demonstration home which can generate more energy than it uses has been unveiled by Landcom to pilot the f...

Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Industry News

Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Design-driven developer Milieu launches Gordon Place, the first residential development within the Elsternwick Gardens n...

Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Industry News

Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Waste reduction, whether in a manufacturing or a construction environment is moving ahead in leaps and bounds with new a...

Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be 'climate positive'. What about it's green legacy?

Features

Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be 'climate positive'. What about it's green legacy?

The International Olympic Committee had already announced all games would be climate-positive from 2030. It said this me...

Regenerative Now panel talk

Industry News

Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

Climate Action Week Sydney 2025, themed 'By the Community, For the Climate' provided the perfect platform for leading ar...

The environmental & aesthetic attractions of solar roof tiles

Features

The environmental & aesthetic attractions of solar roof tiles

Delivering all the carbon reduction benefits of better-known (though more cumbersome) alternatives, solar roof tiles als...

Beehive Hotel
Hospitality, Hotels, Bars & Clubs
Beehive Hotel

Underwood

Hawthorn Hood
Houses, Residential
Hawthorn Hood

BENT Architecture

Wentworth Quarter
Multi Residential, Residential
Wentworth Quarter

Bates Smart

Darlinghurst House
Houses, Residential
Darlinghurst House

Modify Homes

Bunratty
Residential, Houses
Bunratty

Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

MAC Residences
Multi Residential, Residential
MAC Residences

Bates Smart

Bay Pearl
Residential, Houses
Bay Pearl

Kirsten Johnstone Architecture

Caulfield Grammar School Senior School Teaching and Learning Building
Education, Schools
Caulfield Grammar School Senior School Teaching and Learning Building

DesignInc, 3XN Architects

Tresillian, Wollstonecraft
Healthcare Centres
Tresillian, Wollstonecraft

Team2 Architects

Zig Zag House
Houses, Residential
Zig Zag House

Stukel Architecture

Towoomba
Houses, Residential
Towoomba

Sandbox Studio

St Hilda’s Anglican Church
Religious
St Hilda’s Anglican Church

First Light Studio

Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series

    Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series

    The Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series is an excellent energy efficient option. Using patented technology, the Vantage® ComfortEDGE™ Series combines double glazing with an embedded frame, minimisi...

    Architectural Window Systems (AWS)

    Caroma lead free tapware

      Caroma lead free tapware

      Caroma's largest range of lead free tapware is now ready to specify. The NCC 2022 Volume Three, Clause A5G4(2) specifies that from 1 May 2026, lead free tapware will become mandatory at poi...

      Caroma

      Explore our new website and you could win an iPad Pro from Apple

      Explore our new website and you could win an iPad Pro from Apple

      Create your profile today to unlock a personalised dashboard, effortless discovery, and powerful organisation tools.  

      Explore our new website and you could win an iPad Pro from Apple

      Dr Matthias Irger Head of Sustainability at Cox

      Product News

      Greener perspectives: Matthias Irger

      Architects and designers are at the forefront of shaping not only how places look but also how they are built. For our t...

      Rinnai air conditioners warranty

      Product News

      A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

      This update reflects more than just an extended warranty; it signals Rinnai’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance...

      Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

      Industry News

      Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

      Located in the lush landscapes of Kooyong’s historic and sophisticated neighbourhood sits BonYan’s newest and most visio...

      Net zero home to power a sustainable future

      Industry News

      Net zero home to power a sustainable future

      Designs for a demonstration home which can generate more energy than it uses has been unveiled by Landcom to pilot the f...

      Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

      Industry News

      Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

      Design-driven developer Milieu launches Gordon Place, the first residential development within the Elsternwick Gardens n...

      Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

      Industry News

      Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

      Waste reduction, whether in a manufacturing or a construction environment is moving ahead in leaps and bounds with new a...

      HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero

      Resources

      Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

      In Australia, rear ventilated facades (RVFs) are growing in popularity due to the extra layers of protection they offer ...

      Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

      Features

      Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

      The International Olympic Committee had already announced all games would be climate-positive from 2030. It said this me...

      Regenerative Now panel talk

      Industry News

      Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

      Climate Action Week Sydney 2025, themed 'By the Community, For the Climate' provided the perfect platform for leading ar...

      PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg

      Resources

      Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

      The Melbourne Holocaust Museum’s striking facade, crafted from PGH Morada clay and glass bricks, embodies remembrance an...

      Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

      Sustainability

      Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

      The Editor’s Choice Award at the Sustainability Awards 2025, a prestigious accolade sponsored by James Hardie, is a spec...

      Alspec Carinya Sliding Door

      Resources

      Breaking barriers: How thermally broken frames enhance thermal performance across all climates

      Regulatory changes, like the National Construction Code 2022, require new Australian homes to achieve a 7-star NatHERS r...

      Episode 243: The straight and narrow on all things circular economy with Lisa McLean, CEO of Circular Australia
      Podcast
      Episode 243: The straight and narrow on all things circular economy with Lisa McLean, CEO of Circular Australia

      We talk all things circular with Lisa McLean, a circular economy and zero-carbon business transformation leader and Mana...

      Listen Now
      Episode 242: Davina Rooney, GBCA CEO on falling circular economy rates, sustainability and TRANSFORM 2025
      Podcast
      Episode 242: Davina Rooney, GBCA CEO on falling circular economy rates, sustainability and TRANSFORM 2025

      CEO Davina Rooney, after six years at the helm, looks at what has been happening in the built environment in areas such ...

      Listen Now
      Episode 241: Tackling urban density, rediscovering the beauty of 1960s walk-up unit blocks & remembering Mulholland Drive with Tone Wheeler
      Podcast
      Episode 241: Tackling urban density, rediscovering the beauty of 1960s walk-up unit blocks & remembering Mulholland Drive with Tone Wheeler

      On our 7th anniversary, in this episode of Talking Architecture & Design, we explore the evolving landscape of our citie...

      Listen Now
      Episode 240: Gerald Matthews on modern education design, heritage-rage and why doughnut-shaped planets can't exist
      Podcast
      Episode 240: Gerald Matthews on modern education design, heritage-rage and why doughnut-shaped planets can't exist

      In this podcast, Gerald Matthews talks about modern education design, heritage hysteria and why doughnut-shaped planets ...

      Listen Now
