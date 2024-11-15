News
Let your building reflect your brand identity with colour matched custom cladding panels
Fairview’s Genesis prefinished fibre cement panels feature a variety of colours to suit brand requirements, with a long ...
How aluminium cladding is transforming building exteriors
Aluminium cladding is redefining the landscape of modern architecture, offering a blend of durability, adaptability and ...
Beyond the facade: Fairview launches new integrated wall systems to streamline architectural design
The new integrated wall systems include all components – cladding panels, insulation, sarking, sub-framing, fixings and ...
The trend of natural cladding in government projects
Government tenders for large or lucrative projects increasingly require bids prioritising environmental outcomes. Fairvi...
Explore Genesis Signature: Fairview's premium prefinished fibre cement range
The Genesis Signature prefinished compressed fibre cement facade system is Fairview's latest cutting-edge cladding solut...
Introducing Genesis Signature: Fairview’s premium range of pre-finished facade panels
The Genesis Signature range aims to set a new standard in architectural excellence with numerous benefits such as premiu...
Ecoloop to recycle 47,000m² of cladding waste from commercial and residential projects
The Ecoloop process diverts 100% of non-compliant cladding waste produced by rectification projects from landfill.
How to transform your facade into the face of your brand
Facades are a valuable marketing tool that can serve powerful branding purposes, helping markets build familiarity with,...
Fairview launches Clayton cladding – get the timeless elegance of natural terracotta on your facade
In the world of architectural design, where tradition meets innovation, Fairview presents its latest masterpiece: Clayto...
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Fairview’s EcoLoop: A sustainable end-of-lifecycle process for cladding
For almost thirty years, Fairview has manufactured cladding products and been a leader in the industry. As the cladding ...
Q&A With Ashley How, Technical Manager, Fairview
Following the 2014 Lacrosse cladding fire, a shockwave was felt throughout the Australian cladding industry. With potent...
Plug and play architecture
Melbourne-based company Modscape has made modularity and environmentally performance an artform underpinned by sound arc...
Energy efficient prefab forerunner
Following a successful Melbourne-based architectural practice in the 60s and 70s, Baird established Fairweather Homes in...
High pleasure – low impact
Sainsbury and his EcoShelta pods talk to the importance of good design, measurable performance and minimal environmental...
Extending product life
As we transition towards a circular economy it has become obvious that recycling alone is not adequately solving the pro...
Waste is a design decision
Waste reduction, recycling and stewardship have reached a new level in Australia and are squarely on the national agenda...
Waste-free solar panels
The upside of renewable energy is beyond dispute and its contribution to reducing carbon emissions is substantial. Solar...