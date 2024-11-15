Logo
Fairview
Fairview
External Wall Materials, Internal Walls & Ceilings, Security & Fire
News
Let your building reflect your brand identity with colour matched custom cladding panels
Let your building reflect your brand identity with colour matched custom cladding panels

Fairview’s Genesis prefinished fibre cement panels feature a variety of colours to suit brand requirements, with a long ...

How aluminium cladding is transforming building exteriors
How aluminium cladding is transforming building exteriors

Aluminium cladding is redefining the landscape of modern architecture, offering a blend of durability, adaptability and ...

Beyond the facade: Fairview launches new integrated wall systems to streamline architectural design
Beyond the facade: Fairview launches new integrated wall systems to streamline architectural design

The new integrated wall systems include all components – cladding panels, insulation, sarking, sub-framing, fixings and ...

Fairview-UNSW-Terracotta-Rectification-Hero
The trend of natural cladding in government projects

Government tenders for large or lucrative projects increasingly require bids prioritising environmental outcomes. Fairvi...

Fairview-Explore-Genesis-Signature
Explore Genesis Signature: Fairview's premium prefinished fibre cement range

The Genesis Signature prefinished compressed fibre cement facade system is Fairview's latest cutting-edge cladding solut...

Fairview-Introducing-Genesis-Signature-Hero
Introducing Genesis Signature: Fairview’s premium range of pre-finished facade panels

The Genesis Signature range aims to set a new standard in architectural excellence with numerous benefits such as premiu...

Fairview-Ecoloop-Hero
Ecoloop to recycle 47,000m² of cladding waste from commercial and residential projects

The Ecoloop process diverts 100% of non-compliant cladding waste produced by rectification projects from landfill.

Fairview-Face-Brand-Hero
How to transform your facade into the face of your brand

Facades are a valuable marketing tool that can serve powerful branding purposes, helping markets build familiarity with,...

Fairview launches Clayton cladding – get the timeless elegance of natural terracotta on your facade
Fairview launches Clayton cladding – get the timeless elegance of natural terracotta on your facade

In the world of architectural design, where tradition meets innovation, Fairview presents its latest masterpiece: Clayto...

Resources
Sustainability Awards
Fairview’s EcoLoop: A sustainable end-of-lifecycle process for cladding
Fairview’s EcoLoop: A sustainable end-of-lifecycle process for cladding

For almost thirty years, Fairview has manufactured cladding products and been a leader in the industry. As the cladding ...

Q&A With Ashley How, Technical Manager, Fairview
Q&A With Ashley How, Technical Manager, Fairview

Following the 2014 Lacrosse cladding fire, a shockwave was felt throughout the Australian cladding industry. With potent...

Plug and play architecture
Plug and play architecture

Melbourne-based company Modscape has made modularity and environmentally performance an artform underpinned by sound arc...

Energy efficient prefab forerunner
Energy efficient prefab forerunner

Following a successful Melbourne-based architectural practice in the 60s and 70s, Baird established Fairweather Homes in...

High pleasure – low impact
High pleasure – low impact

Sainsbury and his EcoShelta pods talk to the importance of good design, measurable performance and minimal environmental...

Extending product life
Extending product life

As we transition towards a circular economy it has become obvious that recycling alone is not adequately solving the pro...

Waste is a design decision
Waste is a design decision

Waste reduction, recycling and stewardship have reached a new level in Australia and are squarely on the national agenda...

Waste-free solar panels
Waste-free solar panels

The upside of renewable energy is beyond dispute and its contribution to reducing carbon emissions is substantial. Solar...

Videos
Ecoloop: Australia’s First ACP Recycling Solution

Ecoloop: The Facility

Fairview Weatherproofing

Non-Invasive Technology to Help Identify 'Safe' Cladding

Perth Stadium

Why choose Fairview? Part One.

Why choose Fairview? Part Two.

Shirley Smith High School | Kenny, ACT | Fairview

Jade Apartments | Gungahlin, ACT | Fairview

Brooklyn Apartments | Turner, ACT | Fairview

Logan Hospital Expansion Stage 1 | Meadowbrook, QLD | Fairview

Katsumata Centre | Geelong, VIC | Fairview

Manuka Oval | Canberra, ACT | Fairview

Stryüm Interlocking Cladding | Fairview

Smartbric™ Clyde Heath Hub Project | Clyde, VIC | Fairview Architectural

Contact
Display AddressLithgow, NSW

Head Office 18-20 Donald St

1800 007 175
