Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Equitone Logo
Equitone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Equitone Detailed Product Image Of Equitone Linea Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Detailed Swatch Image Of Equitone Linea Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Linear Building Facade Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Linear Fibre Cement Cladding Building Facade
Equitone Studio Weave Smith Pavilion With Through Coloured Facade
Equitone Detailed Product Image Of Equitone Linea Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Detailed Swatch Image Of Equitone Linea Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Linear Building Facade Fibre Cement Cladding
Equitone Linear Fibre Cement Cladding Building Facade
Equitone Studio Weave Smith Pavilion With Through Coloured Facade
|

EQUITONE [lines]

Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019

EQUITONE [lines] is a unique 3D shaped, through-coloured facade material that plays with light and shadow. EQUITONE [lines] displays a linear texture that highlights the raw inner texture of the core fibre cement material. Every moment of the day, the changing angle of the daylight gives the facade material a different aspect.

Overview
Description

EQUITONE [lines] is a unique 3D shaped, through-coloured facade material that plays with light and shadow. EQUITONE [lines] displays a linear texture that highlights the raw inner texture of the core fibre cement material. Every moment of the day, the changing angle of the daylight gives the facade material a different aspect.

Advantages:

  • Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
  • Sound insulating
  • Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
  • Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
  • Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
  • Resistant to many chemicals
  • Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
  • Strong, rigid panels

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Equitone

6.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

EQUITONE ANZ 10-20 Jordan Close

+61 (03) 9988 2290
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap