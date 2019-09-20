EQUITONE [lines]
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019
Overview
EQUITONE [lines] is a unique 3D shaped, through-coloured facade material that plays with light and shadow. EQUITONE [lines] displays a linear texture that highlights the raw inner texture of the core fibre cement material. Every moment of the day, the changing angle of the daylight gives the facade material a different aspect.
Advantages:
- Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
- Sound insulating
- Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
- Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
- Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
- Resistant to many chemicals
- Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
- Strong, rigid panels