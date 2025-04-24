Lysaght’s new Box Modern Design Look Book: ZENITH® cladding range for refined, minimalist architecture
Last Updated on 24 Apr 2025
The Box Modern Design Look Book showcases the Lysaght ZENITH® cladding range as a natural fit for bold, minimalist architecture. With crisp lines, strong geometry and curated finishes, ZENITH® delivers the high-performance, visually striking facades that define this style – shaped from COLORBOND® steel for enduring performance in Australian conditions.
- Bold, linear profiles to match the geometry of Box Modern forms
- Flexible installation to suit vertical or horizontal applications
- COLORBOND® & ZINCALUME® steel for durability & longevity
- Available in matt, metallic & neutral finishes
Overview
The Box Modern Design Look Book showcases the Lysaght ZENITH® cladding range as a go-to solution for architects and designers seeking to deliver the clean lines, sharp geometry and understated elegance that define this architectural movement. From vertical facades to flat-roof transitions, the ZENITH® range provides the profiles, finishes and performance needed to realise the design vision.
Designed and manufactured in Australia, the ZENITH® range includes walling-only and roofing-and-walling profiles such as ENSEAM®, SNAPSEAM™, DOMINION®, LONGLINE 305®, and PANELRIB®. These profiles enable the stacked forms, recessed joints and planar facades called for in Box Modern projects, while allowing designers to explore articulation and contrast through linework and shadow.
The Design Look Book also highlights the importance of colour and material contrast - another strength of the ZENITH® range. COLORBOND® steel finishes in matt whites, greys and deep charcoals pair beautifully with concrete, timber and glass, adding sophistication while retaining the minimalist character.
Beyond aesthetics, ZENITH® offers long-term performance, with COLORBOND® steel’s Thermatech® solar reflectance technology supporting thermal comfort and energy efficiency. All products are backed by BlueScope warranties (terms and conditions apply – see lysaght.com) and are designed to withstand Australia’s demanding climate.
With clear specification guidance and real-world application examples shown in the Look Book, the ZENITH® range stands out not just as a suitable product, but as an endorsed and celebrated component of the Box Modern design language.
Last Updated on 24 Apr 2025
- Material: COLORBOND® and ZINCALUME® steel
- Box Modern Recommended Profiles (per Look Book): Walling Only: DOMINION®, PANELRIB® Roofing & Walling: ENSEAM®, SNAPSEAM™, IMPERIAL™, LONGLINE 305®
- Finishes: COLORBOND® standard, Matt, and Metallic
- Colours: Monument® Matt, Bluegum® Matt, Shale Grey™, Southerly®, Night Sky®, and more
- Installation: Vertical or horizontal orientation
- Sustainability: Made from steel with recycled content; 100% recyclable
- Thermal: Thermatech® solar reflectance for improved heat performance
- Protective Layer: CORSTRIP® plastic film available on select products
- System Integration: Compatible with NOVALINE®, SHEERLINE® and concealed gutter systems
- Enables clean parapet detailing, concealed gutters and high-end facade articulation
- Designed and tested to meet Australian standards and climate performance needs
- Full documentation, technical drawings and span tables available - visit supplier's website
- Australian Made
- Recycled content, 100% recyclable
- Thermatech® solar reflectance for improved thermal performance
- Durable, low-maintenance material with long life cycle
- Environmental Product Declarations and technical documentation available on request