Lysaght’s new Box Modern Design Look Book: ZENITH® cladding range for refined, minimalist architecture

The Box Modern Design Look Book showcases the Lysaght ZENITH® cladding range as a go-to solution for architects and designers seeking to deliver the clean lines, sharp geometry and understated elegance that define this architectural movement. From vertical facades to flat-roof transitions, the ZENITH® range provides the profiles, finishes and performance needed to realise the design vision.

Designed and manufactured in Australia, the ZENITH® range includes walling-only and roofing-and-walling profiles such as ENSEAM®, SNAPSEAM™, DOMINION®, LONGLINE 305®, and PANELRIB®. These profiles enable the stacked forms, recessed joints and planar facades called for in Box Modern projects, while allowing designers to explore articulation and contrast through linework and shadow.

The Design Look Book also highlights the importance of colour and material contrast - another strength of the ZENITH® range. COLORBOND® steel finishes in matt whites, greys and deep charcoals pair beautifully with concrete, timber and glass, adding sophistication while retaining the minimalist character.

Beyond aesthetics, ZENITH® offers long-term performance, with COLORBOND® steel’s Thermatech® solar reflectance technology supporting thermal comfort and energy efficiency. All products are backed by BlueScope warranties (terms and conditions apply – see lysaght.com) and are designed to withstand Australia’s demanding climate.

With clear specification guidance and real-world application examples shown in the Look Book, the ZENITH® range stands out not just as a suitable product, but as an endorsed and celebrated component of the Box Modern design language.