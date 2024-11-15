News
Warren Integrated Studies Hub
The design for a new wing at Warren Integrated Studies Hub draws on biophilic principles to craft stunning curves and an...
Lightweight TRUECORE® steel speeds up construction of next generation childcare centre
An engineered, light gauge steel (LGS) framing solution expedited the construction of this distinctive childcare centre ...
Updated Environment Product Declaration for COLORBOND® steel for roofing and walling EPD
BlueScope Steel has recently updated its Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for COLORBOND® steel for roofing and wa...
Steel-based design helps support 32 floors, adds 6,000sqm of premium office space in Melbourne’s CBD
405 Bourke Street is a 167-metre high, 40-storey tower, with a seven-level lobby space dubbed ‘The Lantern’. It provides...
COLORBOND® steel Studio – realise your design vision with 200+ colours and finishes
The COLORBOND® steel Studio gives you the freedom to realise your design vision like never before with over 200 colours ...
ASI Steel Sustainability Awards – Register now to watch the event online
The inaugural ASI Steel Sustainability Awards reward the delivery of leading steel solutions for sustainable impact in t...
Visionary stadium created from BlueScope Steel
Behind its ability to deliver a game day experience like no other, lies a story of innovation and engineering excellence...
BlueScope’s new CPD course on ResponsibleSteel
BlueScope announces a new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course, Overview of ResponsibleSteel™, accredited by...
Environmental Product Declaration for TRUECORE steel
Our EPD includes information about the roll forming process to provide indicative results for the final formed product.
Resources
Podcasts
On sustainability in the corporate world and beyond: Chris Nunn
Chris Nunn’s life-long passion for sustainability was sparked at the young age of 16 when he became familiar with the Ea...
Episode 141: Former Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate Chris Nunn on how & why sustainability is changing
Chris Nunn is the former Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate, which has a portfolio valued at approximatel...
Sustainability Awards
Resilient Outcomes with Light Gauge Steel Framing made from TRUECORE® steel
In response to global material shortages, rising labour costs, housing affordability challenges, and the increasing impa...
Climate action at BlueScope
As the global call for sustainability grows louder, industries are being challenged to address their environmental impac...
Sustainable Progress: BlueScope’s Approach
Steel is an essential material used in many aspects of daily life. From infrastructure and transportation to renewable e...
Dick Clarke: A lifetime of sustainable achievement and innovation
Dick Clarke is the epitomisation of a sustainable designer. The Envirotecture Founding Director boasts some three decade...
Championing a champion: Lifetime Achievement
Transcending the 9-5 cycle and creating a legacy impact in the built environment is something we all aspire to accomplis...
Q&A with Kate Cotter from the Resilient Building Council
Kate Cotter is the CEO and Founder of the Resilient Building Council. Cotter is intent on solving some of the biggest ch...
Building a sustainable future with steel
The strength, durability, and adaptability of steel make it vital to modern economies. It’s used in the construction of ...
Certifications: Transparency and credibility at the core of BlueScope's sustainability value proposition
In recent years, the understanding of sustainability - and the importance of incorporating sustainable practices and pro...
Lifetime Achievement: Championing a champion
Products and projects are honoured at the Sustainability Awards, but categories such as Lifetime Achievement seek to hon...