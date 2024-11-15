Logo
Bluescope-Warren-Integrated-Studies-Hub-Hero
Warren Integrated Studies Hub

The design for a new wing at Warren Integrated Studies Hub draws on biophilic principles to craft stunning curves and an...

Bluescope-Sunkids-Childcare-Centres-Hero
Lightweight TRUECORE® steel speeds up construction of next generation childcare centre

An engineered, light gauge steel (LGS) framing solution expedited the construction of this distinctive childcare centre ...

Bluescope Updated Environmental Product Declaration For COLORBOND
Updated Environment Product Declaration for COLORBOND® steel for roofing and walling EPD

BlueScope Steel has recently updated its Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for COLORBOND® steel for roofing and wa...

Steel-based design helps support 32 floors, adds 6,000sqm of premium office space in Melbourne’s CBD
Steel-based design helps support 32 floors, adds 6,000sqm of premium office space in Melbourne's CBD

405 Bourke Street is a 167-metre high, 40-storey tower, with a seven-level lobby space dubbed ‘The Lantern’. It provides...

COLORBOND® steel Studio – realise your design vision with 200+ colours and finishes
COLORBOND® steel Studio – realise your design vision with 200+ colours and finishes

The COLORBOND® steel Studio gives you the freedom to realise your design vision like never before with over 200 colours ...

ASI Steel Sustainability Awards – Register now to watch the event online
ASI Steel Sustainability Awards – Register now to watch the event online

The inaugural ASI Steel Sustainability Awards reward the delivery of leading steel solutions for sustainable impact in t...

Bluescope Steel Visionary Stadium
Visionary stadium created from BlueScope Steel

Behind its ability to deliver a game day experience like no other, lies a story of innovation and engineering excellence...

BlueScope’s new CPD course on ResponsibleSteel
BlueScope's new CPD course on ResponsibleSteel

BlueScope announces a new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course, Overview of ResponsibleSteel™, accredited by...

Environmental Product Declaration for TRUECORE steel
Environmental Product Declaration for TRUECORE steel

Our EPD includes information about the roll forming process to provide indicative results for the final formed product.

Resources
Podcasts
On sustainability in the corporate world and beyond: Chris Nunn
News
On sustainability in the corporate world and beyond: Chris Nunn

Chris Nunn’s life-long passion for sustainability was sparked at the young age of 16 when he became familiar with the Ea...

Episode 141: Former Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate Chris Nunn on how & why sustainability is changing
Sustainability
Episode 141: Former Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate Chris Nunn on how & why sustainability is changing

Chris Nunn is the former Head of Sustainability at AMP Capital Real Estate, which has a portfolio valued at approximatel...

Sustainability Awards
Resilient Outcomes with Light Gauge Steel Framing made from TRUECORE® steel
Resilient Outcomes with Light Gauge Steel Framing made from TRUECORE® steel

In response to global material shortages, rising labour costs, housing affordability challenges, and the increasing impa...

Climate action at BlueScope
Climate action at BlueScope

As the global call for sustainability grows louder, industries are being challenged to address their environmental impac...

Sustainable Progress: BlueScope’s Approach
Sustainable Progress: BlueScope's Approach

Steel is an essential material used in many aspects of daily life. From infrastructure and transportation to renewable e...

Dick Clarke: A lifetime of sustainable achievement and innovation
Dick Clarke: A lifetime of sustainable achievement and innovation

Dick Clarke is the epitomisation of a sustainable designer. The Envirotecture Founding Director boasts some three decade...

Championing a champion: Lifetime Achievement
Championing a champion: Lifetime Achievement

Transcending the 9-5 cycle and creating a legacy impact in the built environment is something we all aspire to accomplis...

Q&A with Kate Cotter from the Resilient Building Council
Q&A with Kate Cotter from the Resilient Building Council

Kate Cotter is the CEO and Founder of the Resilient Building Council. Cotter is intent on solving some of the biggest ch...

Building a sustainable future with steel
Building a sustainable future with steel

The strength, durability, and adaptability of steel make it vital to modern economies. It’s used in the construction of ...

Certifications: Transparency and credibility at the core of BlueScope's sustainability value proposition
Certifications: Transparency and credibility at the core of BlueScope's sustainability value proposition

In recent years, the understanding of sustainability - and the importance of incorporating sustainable practices and pro...

Lifetime Achievement: Championing a champion
Lifetime Achievement: Championing a champion

Products and projects are honoured at the Sustainability Awards, but categories such as Lifetime Achievement seek to hon...

