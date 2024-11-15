James Hardie Australia

Logo
Sustainability Awards
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

The Editor’s Choice Award at the Sustainability Awards 2025, a prestigious accolade sponsored by James Hardie, is a spec...

Designing for durability, longevity and sustainability with James Hardie
Designing for durability, longevity and sustainability with James Hardie

A key factor in designing sustainable spaces is specifying materials that last, add to the durability of the structure a...

Pushing the building envelope: Sustainable facade systems with James Hardie’s RAB™ Board
Pushing the building envelope: Sustainable facade systems with James Hardie’s RAB™ Board

Pushing the Building Envelope: Sustainable Facade Systems with James Hardie’s RAB™ Board.

James Hardie Q+A with Tim Elliot
James Hardie Q+A with Tim Elliot

Architecture and Design is pleased to have James Hardie as the official sponsor of the ‘Commercial Architecture (Large)’...

New Bates Smart skyscraper imagined as sculptured sustainable wellness hub
New Bates Smart skyscraper imagined as sculptured sustainable wellness hub

A 55-storey, highly-sustainable commercial precinct designed by Bates Smart has been submitted for planning approval by ...

Aldi Australia to roll out 4.6 mwp of solar projects across 30 stores
Aldi Australia to roll out 4.6 mwp of solar projects across 30 stores

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is set to install 4.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) of rooftop solar across 30 stores and a distri...

Arup’s new Sydney HQ shines with a people-first approach
Arup’s new Sydney HQ shines with a people-first approach

A recently completed 7,500sqm commercial office in Barrack Place, Sydney, has received high praise from the Green Buildi...

