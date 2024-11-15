James Hardie Australia

Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
5 reasons why Secura™ Flooring is a renovator’s favourite material
Products that save time, cost and complexity on the building site are always welcome in any builder’s toolkit. Introduci...
Ten best home facades of 2024
From game-changing Modern Farmhouse facades to emerging Japandi styles, using the best building products, here are the t...
James Hardie unveils the 2024 Barn Design Handbook: Modern homes inspired by Nordic minimalism
Rhys Stanley and Kirsten have completed their dream Barn home on a 140-acre site between Geelong and Torquay, Victoria. ...
James Hardie unveils the 2024 Japandi Design Handbook: A fusion of Scandinavian and Japanese minimalism
This comprehensive guide celebrates Japandi, an emerging architectural style that blends the best elements of Scandinavi...
Bring your Box Modern dream home to life with Hardie™ Architectural Collection
Collaborating with renowned architect Joe Snell, James Hardie introduces the Box Modern style, a striking fusion of mini...
Unlock your Box Modern dream home: James Hardie and architect Joe Snell join forces to inspire
As the #1 cladding brand in Australia and New Zealand, James Hardie continues to revolutionise the design and constructi...
Achieving the Modern Farmhouse style of architecture
A seamless balance of traditional design and contemporary elements, the Modern Farmhouse style references classic archit...
James Hardie unveils Modern Homes Forecast 2024
James Hardie, the leading cladding brand in Australia, announces the release of its first annual research initiative, th...
Hardie Brushed Concrete Cladding Paint Guide
Looking for colour recommendations that work well with Hardie™ Brushed Concrete Cladding?
Sustainability Awards
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
The Editor’s Choice Award at the Sustainability Awards 2025, a prestigious accolade sponsored by James Hardie, is a spec...
Designing for durability, longevity and sustainability with James Hardie
A key factor in designing sustainable spaces is specifying materials that last, add to the durability of the structure a...
Pushing the building envelope: Sustainable facade systems with James Hardie’s RAB™ Board
Pushing the Building Envelope: Sustainable Facade Systems with James Hardie’s RAB™ Board.
James Hardie Q+A with Tim Elliot
Architecture and Design is pleased to have James Hardie as the official sponsor of the ‘Commercial Architecture (Large)’...
New Bates Smart skyscraper imagined as sculptured sustainable wellness hub
A 55-storey, highly-sustainable commercial precinct designed by Bates Smart has been submitted for planning approval by ...
Aldi Australia to roll out 4.6 mwp of solar projects across 30 stores
Discount supermarket chain Aldi is set to install 4.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) of rooftop solar across 30 stores and a distri...
Arup’s new Sydney HQ shines with a people-first approach
A recently completed 7,500sqm commercial office in Barrack Place, Sydney, has received high praise from the Green Buildi...
