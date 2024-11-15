News
Custom gold VMZINC panels deliver visual appeal and durability to Monash Business School
This pavilion enhances the learning environment for postgraduate and executive students with its facade featuring custom...
UniCote LUX steel panels deliver raw concrete look to Western Bulldogs AFL Training Facility
Constructed by ADCO, this facility features UniCote® LUX steel for its walling, cladding, and insulated panels, providin...
VMZINC cladding in multiple finishes adds modern aesthetic to Adelaide hospital
Featuring VMZINC cladding in Pigmento Blue, Pigmento Green, and Quartz-Zinc, the building showcases a sleek, modern aest...
VMZINC cladding delivers sleek aesthetic and low maintenance to Monash University building
A standout element is its VMZINC Quartz-Zinc finish cladding, which provides a sleek, contemporary aesthetic while ensur...
Zinc cladding delivers sleek, contemporary aesthetic to The Glasshouse at Olympic Park
The exterior features a painted zinc-style brick wall that harmonises beautifully with the zinc cladding, creating a coh...
VMZINC: An eco-friendly building material supporting sustainable development
In the modern construction landscape, the demand for sustainable building materials is more critical than ever. VMZINC® ...
INSPIRE: Shaping the future of metal in architecture
At INSPIRE, we do more than supply premium materials – we transform your design process with specialised consultancy ser...
UniCote® Coastal delivers aesthetics and protection to seaside home in bushfire zone
UniCote® Coastal provided the perfect roofing and cladding solution for a new home being built in an area impacted by bu...