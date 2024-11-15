Logo
Robertson Facade Systems
Robertson Facade Systems
External Wall MaterialsInternal Walls & Ceilings
Brick inlay Melbourne Place rooftop
Tactile brick inlay facade brings spectacular design to life at Melbourne Place hotel

The brick’s rusty red tones are warm and nurturing and create an instant connection to the Australian landscape. Togethe...

Brick inlay system
Brick inlay system brings brick facade to life on Melbourne student accommodation building

Infinity Constructions worked in partnership with Robertson Facade Systems, using its brick inlay system to bring the br...

Textured facade with brick inlay delivers a refined contemporary look at Oak Berwick development
Textured facade with brick inlay delivers a refined contemporary look at Oak Berwick development

Brick inlay was used to build the textured brick facade, wrapping the materials down the sides of the building to create...

Brick inlay facade connects Crows Nest Station to place and community
Brick inlay facade connects Crows Nest Station to place and community

Crows Nest Station’s modulated brickwork façade of Namoi Valley Coolibah Cream bricks grounds the building within the lo...

Brick inlay facade on South East Water HQ adds a modern aesthetic to Frankston’s foreshore
Brick inlay facade on South East Water HQ adds a modern aesthetic to Frankston’s foreshore

The brick inlay system was an efficient and cost-effective solution for the facade, given that all panels are created an...

SARAH & SEBASTIAN’s Paddington store reimagined with shimmering ALUSION panels
SARAH & SEBASTIAN’s Paddington store reimagined with shimmering ALUSION panels

With a design centred on themes of metallurgy, the hero of the palette is ALUSION architectural stabilised aluminium foa...

Spectacular brick inlay facade on boutique Tan Tat apartments celebrates heritage site
Spectacular brick inlay facade on boutique Tan Tat apartments celebrates heritage site

Using a brick tile was an obvious choice for the tower for its robust qualities and minimal maintenance, given it’s a bu...

Brick inlay facade on Collingwood workplace building references local history
Brick inlay facade on Collingwood workplace building references local history

The highlight of Zero Gipps is most definitely the brickwork on the facade, featuring locally-sourced Krause Imperial Em...

Brickwork adds contextual connection at Topaz Parkdale development
Brickwork adds contextual connection at Topaz Parkdale development

The development’s delicately articulated external facade has a timeless, low-maintenance palette of contrasting brickwor...

Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

+613 8199 9599
