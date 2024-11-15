Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Keystone Linings
Keystone Linings
Premium

Internal Walls & CeilingsFurnitureLandscaping & OutdoorExternal Wall MaterialsInsulationFinishesSecurity & Fire
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Key-Ply solid and perforated plywood panels
Key-Ply panels help realise landscape-inspired feature wall for Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia HO

Each panel exhibits varying perforation sizes and densities, creating a captivating visual representation of the RFDS' e...

Woodgrain finish MDF grooved panels deliver architect’s vision at Canterbury League Club
Woodgrain finish MDF grooved panels deliver architect’s vision at Canterbury League Club

We recommended 8mm Key Geo panels with woodgrain finish, shaped and nested into customer-supplied material to mirror the...

Denison Gas office design brought to life with contoured Key-Ply Hoop Pine plywood panels
Denison Gas office design brought to life with contoured Key-Ply Hoop Pine plywood panels

When Creative Nine brought in their vision for the Denison Gas office in Chatswood, our Key-Designa team got busy workin...

Key-Kompress panels installed for basement car garage in Caulfield home
Key-Kompress panels installed for basement car garage in Caulfield home

Keystone Linings delivered on the vision of In Arc Architects and worked with Leone Constructions on this residential jo...

Keystone collaborates on custom detailing to bring architect’s vision to life at QUT Depot Brisbane
Keystone collaborates on custom detailing to bring architect’s vision to life at QUT Depot Brisbane

Keystone Linings was engaged by PDT Architects for a retail fitout during the refurbishment of QUT Depot in Brisbane.

Slotted and perforated fibre cement panels specified for QLD school upgrade
Slotted and perforated fibre cement panels specified for QLD school upgrade

Keystone specified our custom Key Endura slotted and perforated fibre cement panels in an Ink finish, complete with K100...

Lewisham school upgrade features MDF and fibre cement panels from Keystone Linings
Lewisham school upgrade features MDF and fibre cement panels from Keystone Linings

For this transformative initiative, we supplied our premium Key-Nirvana Fireguard MDF panels in the exquisite Elegant Oa...

Fire retardant MDF panels enhance interiors at Taylors Wines Cellar Door
Fire retardant MDF panels enhance interiors at Taylors Wines Cellar Door

Keystone played a pivotal role by supplying Black Key-Eclipse fire retardant MDF panels in both Solid and Perforated for...

Huge decorative walls at Whyalla College gym feature Key Ply acoustic plywood
Huge decorative walls at Whyalla College gym feature Key Ply acoustic plywood

Conceptualised by Thomson Rossi and Cox Architecture, the $100m Whyalla Secondary College’s design vision was based on a...

Showing 9 of 45 news
Resources
Videos
Keystone Linings Acoustic Masterpiece | The Pole House

Acoustic Panel Innovation at Whyalla Secondary College by Keystone Linings

Architectural wall and ceiling panels excellence at St Francis De Sales College by Keystone Linings

Creating Acoustic Excellence: Newcastle Knights Centre of Excellence by Keystone Linings

Enhancing Culinary Spaces: KOI Dessert Bar Project by Keystone Linings

Innovative acoustic design at Ab Patterson College

Innovative Acoustic Design at Atura Hotel Adelaide Airport

Innovative Acoustic Design At Frasers Head Office

Innovative acoustic design at Grant Thornton Office by Keystone Linings

Innovative Acoustic Design at Modbury Hospital

Innovative Acoustic Design at Northern Beaches Christian

Innovative acoustic design at Parafield Gardens High School by Keystone Linings

Innovative acoustic design at St Lukes Grammar School in Dee Why by Keystone Linings

Innovative acoustic design of Christmont Winery

Key-Ply: Bringing Architects Imagination to Life

Keystone Linings innovative acoustic design at Lakes Hotel

Keystone Linings Overview & Walk Through

No. 1 Martin Place, Sydney

Northern Beaches Christian School

The award-winning State Drill Core Library features on our Key-Ply perforated plywood

Transforming Educational Spaces: St Agnes Catholic High School

Transforming Nettleton Tribe Sydney Office

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap