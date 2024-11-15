News
Key-Ply panels help realise landscape-inspired feature wall for Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia HO
Each panel exhibits varying perforation sizes and densities, creating a captivating visual representation of the RFDS' e...
Woodgrain finish MDF grooved panels deliver architect’s vision at Canterbury League Club
We recommended 8mm Key Geo panels with woodgrain finish, shaped and nested into customer-supplied material to mirror the...
Denison Gas office design brought to life with contoured Key-Ply Hoop Pine plywood panels
When Creative Nine brought in their vision for the Denison Gas office in Chatswood, our Key-Designa team got busy workin...
Key-Kompress panels installed for basement car garage in Caulfield home
Keystone Linings delivered on the vision of In Arc Architects and worked with Leone Constructions on this residential jo...
Keystone collaborates on custom detailing to bring architect’s vision to life at QUT Depot Brisbane
Keystone Linings was engaged by PDT Architects for a retail fitout during the refurbishment of QUT Depot in Brisbane.
Slotted and perforated fibre cement panels specified for QLD school upgrade
Keystone specified our custom Key Endura slotted and perforated fibre cement panels in an Ink finish, complete with K100...
Lewisham school upgrade features MDF and fibre cement panels from Keystone Linings
For this transformative initiative, we supplied our premium Key-Nirvana Fireguard MDF panels in the exquisite Elegant Oa...
Fire retardant MDF panels enhance interiors at Taylors Wines Cellar Door
Keystone played a pivotal role by supplying Black Key-Eclipse fire retardant MDF panels in both Solid and Perforated for...
Huge decorative walls at Whyalla College gym feature Key Ply acoustic plywood
Conceptualised by Thomson Rossi and Cox Architecture, the $100m Whyalla Secondary College’s design vision was based on a...