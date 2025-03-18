Logo
Interlock

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Stratco's Interlock – suitable for both horizontal and vertical installation, the 25mm deep panel has the ability to wrap around curved walls and be transitioned around corners. A stylish rainscreen profile that is versatile in both application and appearance.

  • Product checkCan be installed either vertically or horizontally.
  • Product checkCan be used for Soffits.
  • Product checkMultiple application ie. industrial, commercial or residential; can also be used for interior walls.
  • Product checkProfile is well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Stratco’s Interlock – suitable for both horizontal and vertical installation, the 25mm deep panel has the ability to wrap around curved walls and be transitioned around corners.

Stratco’s Interlock Cladding is a stylish rainscreen profile that is versatile in both application and appearance with artistic freedom to design variable pan widths and shadowline joints.

The Stratco exclusive Retention Clip allows for installation in high wind construction, including multi storey residential buildings.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Copper; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.

Specifications

  • Panel Depth: 25mm
  • Cover Width: 185-350mm
  • Shadowline Joint: 5mm, 10mm, 15mm
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Interlock Product Conformity

247.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Interlock Design Guide

2.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Interlock Cladding

1.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
