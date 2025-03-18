Interlock
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
Stratco’s Interlock – suitable for both horizontal and vertical installation, the 25mm deep panel has the ability to wrap around curved walls and be transitioned around corners. A stylish rainscreen profile that is versatile in both application and appearance.
- Can be installed either vertically or horizontally.
- Can be used for Soffits.
- Multiple application ie. industrial, commercial or residential; can also be used for interior walls.
- Profile is well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Stratco’s Interlock Cladding is a stylish rainscreen profile that is versatile in both application and appearance with artistic freedom to design variable pan widths and shadowline joints.
The Stratco exclusive Retention Clip allows for installation in high wind construction, including multi storey residential buildings.
Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Copper; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.
- Panel Depth: 25mm
- Cover Width: 185-350mm
- Shadowline Joint: 5mm, 10mm, 15mm