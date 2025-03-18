Stratco’s Interlock – suitable for both horizontal and vertical installation, the 25mm deep panel has the ability to wrap around curved walls and be transitioned around corners.

Stratco’s Interlock Cladding is a stylish rainscreen profile that is versatile in both application and appearance with artistic freedom to design variable pan widths and shadowline joints.

The Stratco exclusive Retention Clip allows for installation in high wind construction, including multi storey residential buildings.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Copper; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.