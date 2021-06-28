Logo
Matrix™ cladding

Last Updated on 28 Jun 2021

Matrix™ is an exterior cladding system with a clean, modern, expressed-joint look. Matrix offers a bold industrial aesthetic when an architectural panelised look is desired. Choose from various panel sizes that suit different stud spacings, and let the 10mm express joint create a variety of geometric shapes in square, vertical, horizontal and brick pattern layouts.

Matrix™ is an exterior cladding system with a clean, modern, expressed-joint look. Matrix offers a bold industrial aesthetic when an architectural panelised look is desired.

Choose from various panel sizes that suit different stud spacings, and let the 10mm express joint create a variety of geometric shapes in square, vertical, horizontal and brick pattern layouts. Use Matrix for interior feature walls and paint the express joint a dark colour to accentuate the lines and shapes. The cavity construction design improves thermal properties and achieves higher R-values.

To create a bespoke designer mixed materials look combine Matrix with other James Hardie Cladding products such as Stria and EasyLap for contrast and to accentuate design elements.

Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
