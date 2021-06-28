Matrix™ cladding

Matrix™ is an exterior cladding system with a clean, modern, expressed-joint look. Matrix offers a bold industrial aesthetic when an architectural panelised look is desired.

Choose from various panel sizes that suit different stud spacings, and let the 10mm express joint create a variety of geometric shapes in square, vertical, horizontal and brick pattern layouts. Use Matrix for interior feature walls and paint the express joint a dark colour to accentuate the lines and shapes. The cavity construction design improves thermal properties and achieves higher R-values.

To create a bespoke designer mixed materials look combine Matrix with other James Hardie Cladding products such as Stria and EasyLap for contrast and to accentuate design elements.