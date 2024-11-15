Network Architectural

Logo
External Wall Materials
Internal Walls & Ceilings
Commercial Architecture - Large

News
ALPOLIC/fr elevating aesthetics and safety at high-end Porsche dealerships
ALPOLIC/fr elevating aesthetics and safety at high-end Porsche dealerships

From extensive flexibility and colour palettes to industry-leading safety certifications, uncover the features that make...

Durlum bespoke metal ceilings help AMART Furniture build unique brand identity
Durlum bespoke metal ceilings help AMART Furniture build unique brand identity

The recently opened AMART Furniture stores in Bathurst and Warrawong, both showcase a well-designed durlum bespoke metal...

OWA mineral fibre ceilings deliver form and function at Sydney FC’s football facility
OWA mineral fibre ceilings deliver form and function at Sydney FC’s football facility

Explore how Sydney FC’s cutting-edge football facility utilises OWA mineral fibre ceilings, offering high-performance so...

How to choose the right modular metal ceiling for your commercial project
How to choose the right modular metal ceiling for your commercial project

Elevate your space’s design and discover the important considerations that need to be kept in mind when selecting modula...

Designing or specifying bespoke metal ceilings? Know these 5 key considerations
Designing or specifying bespoke metal ceilings? Know these 5 key considerations

Discover the important factors to consider when designing or specifying bespoke metal ceilings to help you achieve proje...

Understanding modular metal ceilings
Understanding modular metal ceilings

Discover the benefits of modular metal ceilings in this informative guide and determine the right modular metal ceilings...

How metal ceilings can support your sustainability goals
How metal ceilings can support your sustainability goals

Explore the sustainable benefits of metal ceilings and the many ways they can contribute to the success of your sustaina...

Bespoke architectural ceiling brings design vision to life at Victoria Cross Metro Station
Bespoke architectural ceiling brings design vision to life at Victoria Cross Metro Station

Learn what’s involved in creating and designing the bespoke metal ceiling for the Sydney Metro Victoria Cross Station to...

durlum’s woodgrain metal ceiling meets timber look brief at Hunter rugby training facility
durlum’s woodgrain metal ceiling meets timber look brief at Hunter rugby training facility

Easy to install and remove, the aluminium powdercoated panels will not corrode ensuring the finish will continue to look...

Resources
Podcasts
News
Metal Ceilings: The sky is the limit

Metal ceilings offer excellent design flexibility and aesthetic and performance benefits, making them a popular choice f...

Episode 234: The advantages of using metal ceilings in transport infrastructure hubs
Urban Planning
Episode 234: The advantages of using metal ceilings in transport infrastructure hubs

Transport infrastructure projects, such as airports and railway stations, are complex buildings with demanding requireme...

Nine years after the Lacrosse tower fire, what is the current state of the facade market?
News
Nine years after the Lacrosse tower fire, what is the current state of the facade market?

Join our podcast as we unravel the complexities of facade design and navigate the nuances of addressing flammable claddi...

Episode 183: Llewellyn Regler and Matthew O'Neill on flammable cladding, condensation, the NCC and what's next for the building industry
Standard
Episode 183: Llewellyn Regler and Matthew O'Neill on flammable cladding, condensation, the NCC and what's next for the building industry

Llewellyn Regler is the National Technical Manager for facades at Network Architectural. He helps to ensure that all pro...

Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Steven Fraser, Ceiling Systems Manager at Network Architectural
Q&A with Steven Fraser, Ceiling Systems Manager at Network Architectural

As the demand for sustainable building solutions intensifies, metal ceilings are becoming increasingly popular. With the...

The butterfly effect at Changi Airport Terminal 3: Ingenious design takes flight with durlum’s dynamic ceiling and light modulation system
The butterfly effect at Changi Airport Terminal 3: Ingenious design takes flight with durlum’s dynamic ceiling and light modulation system

Singapore's Changi Airport, designed by SOM and CPG Corporation, exemplifies cutting-edge airport design. Terminal 3 fea...

Weathering the storm: ALPOLIC's role in creating resilient architecture for changing climate
Weathering the storm: ALPOLIC's role in creating resilient architecture for changing climate

Now, more than ever, the choices architects and designers make regarding materials, construction techniques, and overall...

Sustainability trends in large commercial architecture
Sustainability trends in large commercial architecture

While large commercial projects might lack the nimble adaptability of smaller-scale ventures, they have the robustness a...

Is this our chance to rewrite commercial conventions?
Is this our chance to rewrite commercial conventions?

With the large-scale commercial undergoing something of a factory reset, thought must now be directed towards how the se...

Kaiteki is so much more than just a word: Q&A with Mr Hee Kok Koon of Mitsubishi Chemical Singapore
Kaiteki is so much more than just a word: Q&A with Mr Hee Kok Koon of Mitsubishi Chemical Singapore

Manufactured by Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Co., Ltd, ALPOLIC™ NC is the world's first non-combustible aluminium compos...

A warranty for sustainability: ALPOLIC™ NC/A1
A warranty for sustainability: ALPOLIC™ NC/A1

When Mitsubishi ALPOLIC™ NC/A1 was released in Australia four years ago, it immediately became a game changer in the non...

Recycling aluminium composite panels made easy with Network Architectural and PanelCycle
Recycling aluminium composite panels made easy with Network Architectural and PanelCycle

Just as the concept of sustainability has evolved over the years, so has the idea of environmental leadership. The sense...

Thinking big picture for big buildings
Thinking big picture for big buildings

As the world becomes more aware of the need to protect the planet, sustainable design has become a key consideration for...

Alpolic NC v Solid Aluminium

Introduction to ALPOLIC NC/A1 DtS non-combustible aluminium cladding

Mitsubishi ALPOLIC NC/A1 vs Solid Aluminium - Full Scale Fire Test

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

71 Marigold Street Revesby

