Inspire Nordic Copper Nordic Brown Villa l3 Finland
Inspire Nordic Copper Nordic Brass Museum Boola Dardip WA
Inspire Nordic Copper Nordic Blue Ravenswood Schoo
Inspire Nordic Copper Nordic Standard Bronze Onslow House UK
Inspire Nordic Copper Nordic Standard Cass Bay House NZ
|

Nordic Copper

Last Updated on 19 Feb 2025

Explore the elegance of Nordic Copper, a distinguished product range from Aurubis tailored for architectural applications such as facades and roofs. Nordic Copper provides individual architectural solutions that ensure a long life cycle for buildings and a responsible legacy for future generations.

  • Product checkMost durable metal available
  • Product checkDurable with long lifespan - 200+ years
  • Product checkAvailable in 15 finishes
  • Product checkLiving material – natural patination
  • Product checkSelf-healing properties
  • Product checkWill not succumb to red rust
Overview
Description

Explore the elegance of Nordic Copper, a distinguished product range from Aurubis tailored for architectural applications such as facades and roofs. Offering finishes like Nordic Standard, Nordic Brown, Nordic Green, and Nordic Blue - Nordic Copper brings unique aesthetics and enduring performance to any project. These products are designed to withstand various environmental conditions, ensuring both beauty and longevity. Nordic Copper provides individual architectural solutions that ensure a long life cycle for buildings and a responsible legacy for future generations.

Copper, one of the earliest metals utilised by humans, stands as one of our most ancient building materials. Its unique properties and characteristics make it especially appealing for architectural applications.

 

Applications:

  • Roofing
  • Walls and cladding

 

Contact
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Main Office Suite 2.2 B 25 Cooper Street

+61 2 9358 6100
