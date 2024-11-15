WoodSolutions: Design and Build

Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
WoodSolutions Workshop: Timber in a Carbon Neutral Environment | June 30 | Adelaide
Calling architects, engineers, designers, builders and early career professionals to join us for this hands-on workshop....
Australian Timber Design Competition 2025 calls students to conceptualise an Olympics Athletes Village
WoodSolutions announces the launch of the Australian Timber Design Competition 2025. This national competition invites s...
Celebrating excellence at the Master Builders National Awards
As part of its commitment to sustainability in the built environment, WoodSolutions supports three award categories: the...
How WoodSolutions’ new timber framing campaign is empowering builders
Through its latest timber framing campaign, WoodSolutions provides builders and construction businesses with free promot...
WoodSolutions hosts Timber Futures Seminar for design & build professionals on 10 February
The seminar features a great line-up of expert speakers, with keynote by Andrew Waugh of Waugh Thistleton Architects, a ...
Proposed standard to shape an effective compliance pathway for exterior timber wall cladding
FWPA and WoodSolutions invite you to contribute comments to ensure the new timber cladding standard reflects practical i...
Bates Smart takes overall title at 25th annual Australian Timber Design Awards
The overall ATDA winner was Bates Smart for their incredible work on the Embassy of Australia in Washington D.C., USA.
WoodSolutions webinar: Portland’s new international airport terminal case study
The Portland International Airport Terminal (PDX) Redevelopment, opened in August 2024, is a landmark in mass timber con...
Public consultation opens for new industry-owned standards
Forest & Wood Products Australia (FWPA) has announced the opening of a public consultation period for two draft standard...
WoodSolutions: Aiding the transition to a sustainable built environment through evolving regulations
FWPA’s WoodSolutions program plays a vital role in promoting sustainable timber use by bridging research and real-world ...
Sustainable timber supply chains: Australia leads the way
Timber, as The Ultimate Renewable™, is central to sustainable Australian architecture. Yet responsible sourcing is key -...
Timber’s transformative teachings: Sustainable education and research architecture with WoodSolutions
Murdoch University’s Boola Katitjin showcases mass timber’s potential in sustainable education design. Supported by Wood...
Why enter the Education and Research Category at the Sustainability Awards 2025
The Sustainability Awards 2025 'Education and Research' category, sponsored by WoodSolutions, honours innovative, effici...
Sustainability trends in educational and research buildings
The Australian educational and research landscape is witnessing a transformation, not just in curriculum and pedagogy, b...
Sustainability and pedagogy: Hand in hand?
The Australian educational landscape is a tapestry woven from countless institutions. Yet, amidst tradition, lies a pres...
How to tackle embodied carbon in the built environment? WoodSolutions’ three-part guide series explained
The future of Australia's built environment hinges on a single word: carbon. Australia's construction industry faces a c...
Q&A with Kevin Peachey, Head of Built Environment Programs at FWPA & WoodSolutions
Timber construction is gaining significant momentum as a crucial solution for achieving Australia's ambitious carbon red...
Wellness + Wood = Productivity: Insights from WoodSolutions' workplace report
The contemporary workplace faces a surprising paradox: Designed to foster productivity, it often tends to do the opposit...