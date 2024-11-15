News
Key changes proposed in the 2025 NCC update
The 2025 update to the National Construction Code (NCC) in Australia introduces several significant changes aimed at enh...
Sculptform in New Zealand
Our dedicated team in New Zealand manages all orders and projects, ensuring you receive a high level of support and guid...
Seamlessly detailing a concealed door
This guide is designed to help you specify and detail concealed doors of varying types on your projects, while avoiding ...
Achieving seamless transitions between walls and ceilings for a flawless finish
With our Click-on products, we’ve made it easy to achieve clean-looking details within your wall and ceiling transitions...
Top considerations for detailing integrated lighting
After working on thousands of projects over the years, we understand the potential pitfalls of lighting integration and ...
Advantages of timber look aluminium in design projects
Below, we show you the advantages of aluminium when used as a timber substitute, along with the various options we provi...
Click-on connections – designed for fast and easy installations
Custom designed to suit each of our products, our connections enable design freedom and flexibility, synonymous with our...
7 things installers need from architects to ensure high quality project outcomes
To ensure the design on paper matches what is eventually realised in on the building site, architects must consider what...
Visit Sculptform projects in Melbourne’s CBD
If you’re in Melbourne or planning to visit in the future, why not take a short tour around the CBD and take in some of ...
Contact
9 Gray Street+61 3 5446 0100
Ground Floor, 50 Queen St+61 3 5446 0100