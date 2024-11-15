Logo
Stihl Delivering high performance sustainable buildings with insulated panels Hero
Delivering high-performance sustainable buildings with insulated panels

Leading architects around the world are already turning to innovative products such as those offered by Kingspan to desi...

How insulated panels elevate building design to new levels of sustainability and efficiency
How insulated panels elevate building design to new levels of sustainability and efficiency

Here are five ways insulated panels contribute to sustainable and efficient building design, offering both immediate and...

Kingspan launches new K-Roc insulated wall and ceiling panels
Kingspan launches new K-Roc insulated wall and ceiling panels

Kingspan Insulated Panels (Kingspan), a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, ha...

Kingspan Insulated Kangy Angy Project
How Kingspan PIR panels are setting the standard for insulation in Australia and globally

PIR panels are commonly used in the walls and roofs of commercial buildings to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature...

Kingspan-Insulated-Panels-Product-Lookbook.jpg
Kingspan releases Product Lookbook for entire range

The new Product Lookbook showcases unique product renders, impressive case studies, impactful overviews and concise prod...

Another KingZip project comes to life at the Blacktown ICTE
Another KingZip project comes to life at the Blacktown ICTE

KingZip is a built up standing seam system that enables you to create angular, convex, concave and tapered architectural...

Quality and easy installation drive selection of Kingspan systems for Mount Hotham ski lodge
Quality and easy installation drive selection of Kingspan systems for Mount Hotham ski lodge

To meet local requirements without compromising on his vision for the property, David selected Kingspan’s KS1000RW trape...

Kingspan’s strategic partnership with Red8 Roofing on Western Sydney Airport project
Kingspan’s strategic partnership with Red8 Roofing on Western Sydney Airport project

This significant collaboration is delivering innovative, on-site manufacturing of roofing materials for the ambitious pr...

Customised BIM Bundles hosted on Autodesk BIM360 to increase budget and timeline efficiencies
Customised BIM Bundles hosted on Autodesk BIM360 to increase budget and timeline efficiencies

Kingspan Insulated Panels announces the launch of its customised BIM Bundles, hosted on Autodesk BIM360, which will help...

146 Potassium Street, Narangba - Testimonial

Ashfield Aquatic Centre

Aurora Apartments

Building Smarter with K-Roc™

Introducing Kingspan Façade Systems Dri-Design

Jubilee Park Stadium Testimonial

Kangy Angy Maintenance Centre

Macarthur Square Shopping Centre

Meadowbank TAFE

Mullum Mullum Stadium

NEXTDC Perth Data Centre (P2)

Protection Systems Safe Defence Performance Overview

Push the limits of design with KingZip Standing Seam Roof & Wall Solutions

WA Museum Boola Bardip

Waves Aquatic Centre

Woolworths Kirrawee

Display AddressSt Marys, NSW

New South Wales 38-52 Dunheved Circuit

02 8889 3000
