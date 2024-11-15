News
Delivering high-performance sustainable buildings with insulated panels
Leading architects around the world are already turning to innovative products such as those offered by Kingspan to desi...
How insulated panels elevate building design to new levels of sustainability and efficiency
Here are five ways insulated panels contribute to sustainable and efficient building design, offering both immediate and...
Kingspan launches new K-Roc insulated wall and ceiling panels
Kingspan Insulated Panels (Kingspan), a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, ha...
How Kingspan PIR panels are setting the standard for insulation in Australia and globally
PIR panels are commonly used in the walls and roofs of commercial buildings to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature...
Kingspan releases Product Lookbook for entire range
The new Product Lookbook showcases unique product renders, impressive case studies, impactful overviews and concise prod...
Another KingZip project comes to life at the Blacktown ICTE
KingZip is a built up standing seam system that enables you to create angular, convex, concave and tapered architectural...
Quality and easy installation drive selection of Kingspan systems for Mount Hotham ski lodge
To meet local requirements without compromising on his vision for the property, David selected Kingspan’s KS1000RW trape...
Kingspan’s strategic partnership with Red8 Roofing on Western Sydney Airport project
This significant collaboration is delivering innovative, on-site manufacturing of roofing materials for the ambitious pr...
Customised BIM Bundles hosted on Autodesk BIM360 to increase budget and timeline efficiencies
Kingspan Insulated Panels announces the launch of its customised BIM Bundles, hosted on Autodesk BIM360, which will help...