Versilux™ Lining is a flat sheet with square edges for butt joints or express joints. Sanded smooth and pre-sealed, Versilux lining provides a flat surface that is site-painted to create a panelised look. Versilux I suitable for use in eaves, soffits and ceilings as well as internal walls in high-traffic areas. It suits residential, medium-density and commercial buildings. It can be installed on either timber or light gauge steel framed walls.