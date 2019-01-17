Logo
|

Versilux™ lining

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2019

Overview
Description

Versilux™ Lining is a flat sheet with square edges for butt joints or express joints. Sanded smooth and pre-sealed, Versilux lining provides a flat surface that is site-painted to create a panelised look. Versilux I suitable for use in eaves, soffits and ceilings as well as internal walls in high-traffic areas. It suits residential, medium-density and commercial buildings. It can be installed on either timber or light gauge steel framed walls.

Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
