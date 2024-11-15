News
Roofing for Sydney Cricket Ground pavilion features tapered FreeForm sheets
Fielders was contracted by AW Edwards Pty Ltd and Cox Architects to provide a roofing solution for the large canopy of t...
FreeForm roofing provides coverage to new pavilion at Emmanuel Catholic College
Fielders was contracted by EIW Architects and Universal Constructions to provide a roofing solution for the large canopy...
Long span ARAMAX steel roof protects 165M 'Bridge' at Bundanon Art Museum
This steel roofing profile is becoming a popular choice for commercial and industrial building applications, where its r...
Massive roof built around iconic aircraft at Qantas Airpark museum
The Qantas Founders Museum Airpark was completed in 2020 as part of the airline company’s centenary celebrations.
SlimFlor steel flooring installed at 23-storey Adelaide CBD office tower
Fielders SlimFlor steel formwork was installed throughout each floor of the 23-storey office tower in the heart of the A...
KingFlor formwork’s large span profile makes it a perfect fit for Crown Towers Perth
KingFlor formwork’s large span profile makes it a perfect fit for Crown Towers Perth
Grandstand roofing at Maitland Sports Ground features ARAMAX FreeSpan
ARAMAX FreeSpan was selected for the roofing of the newly constructed grandstand at the Maitland Sports Ground primarily...
Fielders delivers style and function to multi-million-dollar Bowden apartments
Fielders Prominence was specified for both roof and wall cladding applications at the Bowden ‘B’ Apartments, a major res...
SlimFlor steel flooring installed throughout 23-storey Adelaide CBD office
Fielders delivered a complete integrated steel flooring solution to a new 23-storey office tower in the heart of Adelaid...