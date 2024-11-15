Logo
DECO Australia
DECO Australia
News
DecoDeck® aluminium decking
DecoDeck now available in DecoWood Coastal Spotted Gum decking finish

One of our most popular woodgrain finishes, DecoWood® Coastal Spotted Gum is a Super Durable™ finish that offers all of ...

DECO-Saturday-Indesign-2024-Exhibitor
DECO’s pop-up showroom at Saturday Indesign

Discover all our DECO products and finishes on display in our Saturday Indesign pop-up show.

DecoClad wins 2024 Good Design Award
DecoClad wins 2024 Good Design Award

DecoClad received a Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design category for exceptional design and innovati...

How DecoBatten helped seamlessly connect home with the natural surrounds
How DecoBatten helped seamlessly connect home with the natural surrounds

At The Plateau Project, the goal was clear: to infuse the existing building with texture while maintaining a subtle faca...

Celebrating 20 years of timber-look aluminium
Celebrating 20 years of timber-look aluminium

As a family-owned Australian business, DECO Australia is excited to be celebrating our 20-year anniversary this year.

DECO Australia Seaside Serenity Beach Abode
Seaside Serenity with DECO: Exploring The Beach Abode, Nelson Bay, NSW

Tucked away in the serene landscape of Nelson Bay, The Beach Abode stands as a symbol of coastal elegance, meticulously ...

Meet ex-Blockhead & interior designer Shannon Vos for expert reno advice on 13 April
Meet ex-Blockhead & interior designer Shannon Vos for expert reno advice on 13 April

Shannon Vos will be sharing his expert renovation secrets at an upcoming special event being held as part of the DECO Sp...

New lightweight 40mm profile added to DecoBatten QuickClick range
New lightweight 40mm profile added to DecoBatten QuickClick range

Innovatively designed, the new 40mm Series now offers the lightest batten profile in the QuickClick range and provides e...

Mediterranean-inspired facade featuring DecoBatten on $10M Cronulla home
Mediterranean-inspired facade featuring DecoBatten on $10M Cronulla home

Drawing back the curtain on this recently renovated $10 million Cronulla property unveils its magnificent Mediterranean-...

Professor Michael Stacey on why aluminium may be the most sustainable building material we have
News
Professor Michael Stacey on why aluminium may be the most sustainable building material we have

As an international aluminium sustainability expert, Professor Michael Stacey led the International Aluminium Institute’...

Episode 165: Professor Michael Stacey on why Aluminium may be the most sustainable building material we have
Sustainability
Episode 165: Professor Michael Stacey on why Aluminium may be the most sustainable building material we have

Professor Michael Stacey is an award-winning architect, who combines practice, teaching, research and writing, based in ...

Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Richard Hamber, General Manager at DECO Australia
Q&A with Richard Hamber, General Manager at DECO Australia

Richard Hamber, General Manager of DECO Australia, emphasizes sustainability shaped by his industrial design background....

Visible solutions for invisible threats: How architects and designers can champion VOC-free interiors
Visible solutions for invisible threats: How architects and designers can champion VOC-free interiors

The focus on planetary health is reshaping architecture and design, emphasizing the importance of indoor environments fo...

Low-maintenance solutions for a long-term future: Sustainable benefits of aluminium
Low-maintenance solutions for a long-term future: Sustainable benefits of aluminium

The climate crisis demands long-term solutions, focusing on sustainability throughout a building's entire life cycle. En...

Sustainability trends in single dwellings: Alterations and additions
Sustainability trends in single dwellings: Alterations and additions

Australians are known for their love of space, but with urban land getting pricier and our focus on sustainability inten...

Building on before: Single Dwelling (Alteration)
Building on before: Single Dwelling (Alteration)

The art of breathing life into a former designer’s work forms the heart of the Sustainability Awards' Single Dwelling Al...

DECO Australia’s renewable energy transition takes a significant step forward
DECO Australia’s renewable energy transition takes a significant step forward

Embodied carbon in the production of building materials accounts for 28 percent of emissions from the global building an...

On the science, beauty and persistence of aluminium: Q&A with Professor Michael Stacey
On the science, beauty and persistence of aluminium: Q&A with Professor Michael Stacey

Michael Stacey talks about his fascination with the early Renaissance, the qualities that make aluminium ideal for use i...

DECO's switch to LocAl® Green Aluminium sets a sustainable standard for the building industry
DECO's switch to LocAl® Green Aluminium sets a sustainable standard for the building industry

In the era of escalating environmental consciousness, businesses within the architecture and design sector are taking pr...

Sustainability trends in single dwelling alterations & additions
Sustainability trends in single dwelling alterations & additions

The single dwelling home has long been the cornerstone of Australian architecture. From double-brick semis in the inner ...

DECO CPD Sublimation The Future Of Surface Finishes Cover
CPD Online - Sublimation: The future of surface finishes

Developed in Italy 30 years ago, sublimation for aluminium is a process through which printed images can be transferred ...

DecoDeck Customer Review - Eagle Bay, Western Australia

DecoFloor: Flooring of the Future

How to install DecoDeck

How to use the DecoDeck Joiner

The DECO Innovation Centre

Zephyr + Stone | DecoBatten Installation | #Coastal2Ways

Hi Thank you for your enquiry regarding our beautiful and durable DecoWood finishes for Windows, Shutters and Doors. We work with many window & door fabricators around the country, I suggest contacting Trend Windows and Doors first on 13 72 74. Alternatively, feel free to contact our office on 02 9726 7726 to discuss further. Kind Regards, The DecoWood Team
Hi, Thank you for your enquiry regarding our beautiful and durable DecoWood. We can supply a range of sized profile typically in 6.5 metre lengths which is easy to cut to your required sizes. If you would like more information on what we can supply you, please email info@deco.net.au or give our friendly DecoTeam a call on 02 9726 7726. We supply customers nationally.
Hi, thank you for your enquiry regarding our beautiful and durable DecoWood finishes for aluminium. In the Gold Coast, please contact our Brisbane Representative Grahame, on 0478 350 810 alternatively our office on 02 9726 7726 for further information. We look forward to hearing from you, The DecoWood Team
Hi, thanks for your enquiry, Steel-Line Townsville offer the DecoWood finish on garage doors, however we dont supply Steel-Line with the doors. Steel-Line manufacture their own garage doors with a DecoWood finish - they have an offer that matches our colour range.
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
