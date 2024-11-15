Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Single Dwelling (Alteration / Addition)
DecoDeck now available in DecoWood Coastal Spotted Gum decking finish
One of our most popular woodgrain finishes, DecoWood® Coastal Spotted Gum is a Super Durable™ finish that offers all of ...
DECO’s pop-up showroom at Saturday Indesign
Discover all our DECO products and finishes on display in our Saturday Indesign pop-up show.
DecoClad wins 2024 Good Design Award
DecoClad received a Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design category for exceptional design and innovati...
How DecoBatten helped seamlessly connect home with the natural surrounds
At The Plateau Project, the goal was clear: to infuse the existing building with texture while maintaining a subtle faca...
Celebrating 20 years of timber-look aluminium
As a family-owned Australian business, DECO Australia is excited to be celebrating our 20-year anniversary this year.
Seaside Serenity with DECO: Exploring The Beach Abode, Nelson Bay, NSW
Tucked away in the serene landscape of Nelson Bay, The Beach Abode stands as a symbol of coastal elegance, meticulously ...
Meet ex-Blockhead & interior designer Shannon Vos for expert reno advice on 13 April
Shannon Vos will be sharing his expert renovation secrets at an upcoming special event being held as part of the DECO Sp...
New lightweight 40mm profile added to DecoBatten QuickClick range
Innovatively designed, the new 40mm Series now offers the lightest batten profile in the QuickClick range and provides e...
Mediterranean-inspired facade featuring DecoBatten on $10M Cronulla home
Drawing back the curtain on this recently renovated $10 million Cronulla property unveils its magnificent Mediterranean-...
Professor Michael Stacey on why aluminium may be the most sustainable building material we have
As an international aluminium sustainability expert, Professor Michael Stacey led the International Aluminium Institute’...
Q&A with Richard Hamber, General Manager at DECO Australia
Richard Hamber, General Manager of DECO Australia, emphasizes sustainability shaped by his industrial design background....
Visible solutions for invisible threats: How architects and designers can champion VOC-free interiors
The focus on planetary health is reshaping architecture and design, emphasizing the importance of indoor environments fo...
Low-maintenance solutions for a long-term future: Sustainable benefits of aluminium
The climate crisis demands long-term solutions, focusing on sustainability throughout a building's entire life cycle. En...
Sustainability trends in single dwellings: Alterations and additions
Australians are known for their love of space, but with urban land getting pricier and our focus on sustainability inten...
Building on before: Single Dwelling (Alteration)
The art of breathing life into a former designer’s work forms the heart of the Sustainability Awards' Single Dwelling Al...
DECO Australia’s renewable energy transition takes a significant step forward
Embodied carbon in the production of building materials accounts for 28 percent of emissions from the global building an...
On the science, beauty and persistence of aluminium: Q&A with Professor Michael Stacey
Michael Stacey talks about his fascination with the early Renaissance, the qualities that make aluminium ideal for use i...
DECO's switch to LocAl® Green Aluminium sets a sustainable standard for the building industry
In the era of escalating environmental consciousness, businesses within the architecture and design sector are taking pr...
Sustainability trends in single dwelling alterations & additions
The single dwelling home has long been the cornerstone of Australian architecture. From double-brick semis in the inner ...
CPD Online - Sublimation: The future of surface finishes
Developed in Italy 30 years ago, sublimation for aluminium is a process through which printed images can be transferred ...