News
EnviroSmart® from HVG Facades – a sustainable recycling program for non-compliant cladding
The EnviroSmart® program is an end-to-end solution that provides a cost-effective and safe way to remove and recycle alu...
Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications: On the way to setting new benchmarks in sustainable cladding solutions
HVG Facades announces its Nucleo® product has achieved two prestigious Global GreenTag Certifications: PlatinumHEALTH™ H...
Creating safer, more reliable buildings for the future – with MondoClad®
Over the past few years, HVG Facades and St Ferrer Building Contractors have established a strong partnership focused on...
MondoClad® achieves Global GreenTag certification
HVG Facades is pleased to announce that our renowned solid aluminium panel, MondoClad®, is at the forefront as a product...
HVG Facades appoints Andrew Pike as new general manager
HVG Facades announces the appointment of Andrew Pike as the new general manager, effective Monday, 2 September 2024.
HVG announces leadership succession – Stephen Dorrofield appointed new CEO
HVG, the diversified building and graphics products distribution business, has announced the retirement of longstanding ...
MondoClad helps deliver design vision for Decjuba HQ facade
The Decjuba HQ in Cremorne, Victoria features HVG Facades' MondoClad® in Black, helping to enhance the building facade's...
Elevate your project with Vetérro fibre cement wall cladding
Vetérro™ is the latest high-density fibre cement product from HVG Facades. Vetérro speaks to the beautiful way concrete ...
HVG Facades reinforces commitment to sustainability with EnviroSmart program
At HVG Facades our commitment to sustainability is one of our core business objectives – we aim to minimise any negative...
Resources
Videos
Contact
New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street1300 881 712
Queensland Office 128 Mica Street07 3718 2360
South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue08 8113 6000
Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive03 9394 3130
Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge08 9494 0100