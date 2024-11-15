Logo
HVG Facades
HVG Facades
Cladding
EnviroSmart® from HVG Facades – a sustainable recycling program for non-compliant cladding

The EnviroSmart® program is an end-to-end solution that provides a cost-effective and safe way to remove and recycle alu...

HVG Facade Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications
Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications: On the way to setting new benchmarks in sustainable cladding solutions

HVG Facades announces its Nucleo® product has achieved two prestigious Global GreenTag Certifications: PlatinumHEALTH™ H...

Creating safer, more reliable buildings for the future – with MondoClad®
Creating safer, more reliable buildings for the future – with MondoClad®

Over the past few years, HVG Facades and St Ferrer Building Contractors have established a strong partnership focused on...

MondoClad® achieves Global GreenTag certification
MondoClad® achieves Global GreenTag certification

HVG Facades is pleased to announce that our renowned solid aluminium panel, MondoClad®, is at the forefront as a product...

HVG Facades appoints Andrew Pike as new general manager
HVG Facades appoints Andrew Pike as new general manager

HVG Facades announces the appointment of Andrew Pike as the new general manager, effective Monday, 2 September 2024.

HVG announces leadership succession – Stephen Dorrofield appointed new CEO
HVG announces leadership succession – Stephen Dorrofield appointed new CEO

HVG, the diversified building and graphics products distribution business, has announced the retirement of longstanding ...

MondoClad helps deliver design vision for Decjuba HQ facade
MondoClad helps deliver design vision for Decjuba HQ facade

The Decjuba HQ in Cremorne, Victoria features HVG Facades' MondoClad® in Black, helping to enhance the building facade's...

Elevate your project with Vetérro fibre cement wall cladding
Elevate your project with Vetérro fibre cement wall cladding

Vetérro™ is the latest high-density fibre cement product from HVG Facades. Vetérro speaks to the beautiful way concrete ...

HVG Facades reinforces commitment to sustainability with EnviroSmart program
HVG Facades reinforces commitment to sustainability with EnviroSmart program

At HVG Facades our commitment to sustainability is one of our core business objectives – we aim to minimise any negative...

Resources
Videos
ESR Clayton Business Hub Victoria - MondoClad®️

HVG Facades

HVG Facades Brand Video

HVG Facades Corporate Video

MondoClad® drone footage

Processing MondoClad Solid Aluminium Panels - CNC Routing

Reservoir Townhouses - ZINTL®

Seven Hills - ZINTL®

Think Trespa®

ZINTL Horizontal Installation

ZINTL Vertical Installation

Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street

1300 881 712
Office AddressCarol Park, QLD

Queensland Office 128 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Office AddressMarleston, SA

South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
