Hardie™ Brushed Concrete Cladding

A modern look with a designer touch

With the texture reminiscent of softly brushed concrete, the flowing lines of Hardie™️ Brushed Concrete Cladding are ideal for giving exteriors a warmth that’s both clean and uncluttered. These fibre cement panels enable bold designs, from grand openings to gravity-defying elements. With the quality finish of a brush-stroke texture embedded in the fibre cement, paired with designer Hardie™️ Accessories that minimise disruption to the texture, you can ensure each design looks it’s very best with Hardie™️ Brushed Concrete Cladding.

Hardie™️ Brushed Concrete Cladding is part of the Hardie™️ Architectural Collection, a range created in collaboration with the design community that takes versatility to a new level. Discover the full collection and how products combine to make modern like never before.

Features & benefits:

An embedded texture panel reminiscent of softly brushed concrete, which is pre-sealed and ready to paint​.

Hardie™ embedded texture technology enables beautiful, consistent textured panels without the need of artisan trades people.​

The panels are connected to each other with shiplap joints, cut to size and typically gun-nailed with no patching. There's no need for specialist trades to set joints and apply textures so that only carpentry trades are required for installation.​

Pre-sealed and ready to paint. Colours can be chosen to suit home designs or to evoke different material finishes.

The 8.5mm thick panels are compatible with a selection of Hardie™ 9mm accessories ensuring multiple Hardie™ cladding panels can be mixed and matched for diverse designs. ​

The 1200mm wide panels are available in four lengths, enabling builders to select the most suitable size to help increase installation efficiency and help reduce wastage.​

Deemed non-combustible. It adheres to Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) requirements, up to BAL40.​

Fire Resistant. It can be used as part of a Hardie™ Smart Fire and Acoustic Wall System which achieves a fire resistance level (FRL) of up to 60 minutes. ​

The panels resist warping, swelling, shrinking and damage from moisture. This can help to reduce the risk of paint cracking and deterioration, helping exterior walls to stay looking good for years to come.

30 Year Warranty



Learn more and order a sample.