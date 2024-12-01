News
Aodeli appoints new business development manager to support growth targets
Paul Carrigan has recently been appointed as the newest Business Development Manager at AODELI, bringing with him a weal...
Bring your biophilic design to life with Aodeli’s timber finish aluminium cladding
As architects explore new methods and materials that contribute to both aesthetics and functionality, the fusion of biop...
Jeff Yeates joins Aodeli Australia as new National Sales Manager
Jeff's appointment to this pivotal role is not just a new chapter in his professional journey, but also the beginning of...
AODELI and Steel-Line – creating custom aluminium garages for Australian homes
The ACP-FR panels used to clad the custom garage doors are high-performing and boast exceptional durability, versatility...
AODELI expands Sydney team amid growing business demand
Leading Australian aluminium facade cladding manufacturer Aodeli announces the addition of Marcio Ramos to its expanding...
Aodeli supplies replacement cladding for Papua New Guinea’s first facade rectification project
With Australia’s cladding rectification program now in its 10th year, neighbours PNG are also in the process of assessin...
Aodeli expands team to support growth strategy
AODELI Australia, the leading manufacturer of aluminium cladding products, has started the New Year with the appointment...
New brochure showcases Aodeli’s full suite of aluminium cladding products
The new brochure features the full suite of AODELI products including SAP (solid aluminium panel), NCP (non-combustible ...
Aodeli mirror aluminium panels on ceilings turn heads at The W Hotel, Sydney
After featuring on several high-profile projects across Australia, Aodeli’s mirror aluminium panels (MAP) made their Syd...
Resources
Contact
Sydney office 351 Oran Park Drive1300 26 33 54
Queensland Head office Building 10 / 84 Christensen Road South07 3807 8041
Melbourne office 40 Canterbury Road1300 26 33 54